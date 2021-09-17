A potential preview of the SEC Championship Game is set for Saturday when the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide travel to take on the No. 11 Florida Gators in the first SEC on CBS matchup of the year. Both teams are 2-0 overall. Alabama covered a 19.5-point spread in a 44-13 win over Miami (FL) in its opener. Florida has yet to cover in its two matchups.

Kickoff from The Swamp in Gainesville, Fla., is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Crimson Tide as 14.5-point favorites in the latest Alabama vs. Florida odds. The over-under for total points is set at 59.5.

Florida vs. Alabama spread: Crimson Tide -14.5

Florida vs. Alabama over-under: 59.5 points

Florida vs. Alabama money line: Crimson Tide -700, Gators +475

BAMA: Alabama has covered in 10 of its last 15 games, dating back to last season

FLA: Florida is 5-8-1 against the spread since the start of 2020

Why Alabama can cover



This is a series the Crimson Tide have dominated recently. Alabama has won seven straight in the series, dating back to 2009. Most of the game haven't been particularly close either. In fact, Florida has only kept it within two scores twice time during that span.

In their only true challenge so far in 2021, the Crimson Tide proved that they have again reloaded despite losing a ton of talent to the NFL. The Tide beat an experienced Miami squad 44-13 in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Week 1. New quarterback Bryce Young threw for 344 yards and four touchdowns against the Hurricanes. Alabama also had a de facto bye week in Week 2 as it hosted FCS-level Mercer and won 48-14 while using primarily reserves in the second half.

Why Florida can cover

Despite its overall dominance, Alabama isn't a lock to cover the spread. That's because Florida can put up points in a hurry under coach Dan Mullen. The Gators ranked 13th nationally in scoring offense in 2020 and thus far in 2021, they're averaging 38.5 points per game.

Alabama also has some injury concerns on defense. Linebacker Christopher Allen (foot) is out indefinitely and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (knee) left last week's game early and is considered day-to-day. That could make life a little easier on Florida starting quarterback Emory Jones, as he searches for consistency after an up-and-down first couple of games.

