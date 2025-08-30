The Florida State Seminoles will host the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide in a Week 1 college football clash on Saturday. The Seminoles are coming off of a disastrous 2024 season that left them at the bottom of the ACC with a 2-10 overall record. Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide went 9-4 in head coach Kalen DeBoer's first season in Tuscaloosa.

Kickoff from Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Crimson Tide are 14-point favorites in the latest Alabama vs. Florida State odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 50.5.

Here are SportsLine model's best bets for Alabama vs. Florida State on Saturday:

Alabama -13.5

Under 50.5

Alabama is looking for consistency on offense and is hoping Ty Simpson can set that tone under center in place of now-departed Jalen Milroe. Simpson has Ryan Williams as a target, and the wideout recorded 48 catches for 865 yards and eight touchdowns last season. Add in one of the best offensive lines in college football, and DeBoer's team can start the season off hot against a beleaguered Seminoles defense. The SportsLine model projects Alabama will cover the spread in 58% of simulations.

The Tide had some very high-scoring games last season, including a 63-0 blowout against Western Kentucky in Week 1, but it's the Seminoles that could steer this game under 50.5 points. Florida State games hit the Under nine times last season, going under in every scenario where the total was set at 50 or higher. The Under is hitting in 58% of simulations.

