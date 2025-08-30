The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide will open their 2025 season on the road against the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday. Alabama enters after a 9‑4 campaign in 2024 -- the Tide's first under head coach Kalen DeBoer -- and had a 7‑6 record against the spread last season. Meanwhile, FSU is looking to rebound from a difficult 2‑10 year and posted a 3‑9 ATS mark in 2024 under Mike Norvell, who now begins his sixth season in Tallahassee. Ty Simpson is set to take over at quarterback for Alabama, while Florida State will turn to Boston College transfer Tommy Castellanos at quarterback.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla.. The Tide are 13.5-point favorites in the latest Alabama vs. Florida State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 48.5.

Kaylor is an NFL, college football and DFS expert for SportsLine, who has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America. His background as a former college football All-American and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Kaylor has destroyed the sportsbooks in college football the last two seasons, posting a 235-152-7 record since Week 1 of the 2023 season.

Now, Kaylor has set his sights on Alabama vs. FSU and just locked in his picks and college football predictions.

Alabama vs. Florida State spread Alabama -13.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Alabama vs. Florida State over/under 48.5 points Alabama vs. Florida State money line Alabama -602, Florida State +429 Alabama vs. Florida State picks See picks at SportsLine Alabama vs. Florida State streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Alabama can cover

The Crimson Tide enter the 2025 college football season with renewed optimism under DeBoer. Offensively, Simpson takes over at quarterback, bringing a more traditional pocket-passing style compared to his predecessor, Jalen Milroe. The receiving corps is highlighted by sophomore Ryan Williams, who recorded 48 receptions for 865 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024.

The offensive line is anchored by junior Kadyn Proctor, a 6'7", 360-pound tackle who was a Freshman All-American in 2023 and a second-team All-SEC selection in 2024. Defensively, the Tide's strength lies in the secondary, where safeties Bray Hubbard and Keon Sabb, along with cornerback Domani Jackson are each All-Conference caliber players. Veteran linebackers Deontae Lawson and Justin Jefferson provide leadership in the middle.

Why Florida State can cover

The Noles enter the 2025 season with a renewed sense of optimism following a challenging 2024 campaign. Under the guidance Norvell, now in his sixth season, the team has undergone significant changes, including the introduction of new offensive and defensive schemes. Offensively, the Seminoles will be led by Castellanos, a Boston College transfer who brings experience and leadership to the position.

The running back corps features Roydell Williams, a former Alabama transfer, and Kam Davis, both of whom are expected to play pivotal roles in the ground game. Defensively, the team boasts talents like Shyheim Brown and Charles Lester III, who are both NFL prospects.

How to make Florida State vs. Alabama picks

Kaylor has analyzed Alabama vs. Florida State from every angle and he's leaning Over on the point total.

So, who wins Florida State vs. Alabama on Saturday, and what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Alabama vs. Florida State spread to jump on, all from the expert who is up over 112 units since the start of 2023, and find out.