The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide start their 2025 campaign on the road against the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday. Kalen DeBoer's team enters Week 1 on the heels of a 9-4 season and looks to keep trending upward. They visit a Seminoles side that is coming off a very disappointing 2024 season where they finished at the bottom of the ACC with a 2-10 record.

Kickoff from Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Crimson Tide are 13.5-point favorites in the latest Alabama vs. Florida State odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 50.5. Before making any Florida State vs. Alabama picks or same-game parlays, be sure to see the Week 1 college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model and check out the latest college football odds.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times.

Here are the model's top SGP picks for Alabama vs. Florida State:

Alabama -13.5

Alabama Over 31.5

Florida State Under 17.5

Parlay odds +546



Alabama -13.5

Alabama was 7-6-0 against the spread last season while Florida State went 2-8-2 ATS. DeBoer's team covered in five scenarios last season where the point spread was set at 14 points or higher. The SportsLine model has the Crimson Tide covering the spread on Saturday in 58% of simulations.

Alabama Over 31.5

The Crimson Tide have one of the best offensive lines in college football and should give quarterback Ty Simpson room to settle into the first start of his college career. He teams up with star wideout Ryan Williams, who had 48 catches for 865 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024. The Seminoles held opponents to a division-low 201.3 passing yards per game last season but aren't expected to keep the Tide off the scoreboard. The model projects Alabama will score 33 points on Saturday.

Florida State Under 17.5



The Under hit in nine of the Seminoles games last season, with the total being set at 50 or higher each time. They scored 17 or fewer points 10 times last season regardless of the game's outcome.

