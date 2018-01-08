Alabama vs. Georgia kickoff time, college football national championship location
Everything you need to know for the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship
The 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship between No. 4 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia kicks off Monday night as the big conclusion of the 2017 season. Since this is the biggest game of the year, there are a variety of ways you can watch it, from the regular ESPN broadcast to the always fun Coaches Film Room and more. Here's everything you need to know to watch the game on Monday, from the pregame specials to the kickoff time.
Pregame viewing information
6:00 p.m. ET -- 7:30 p.m. ET: Championship Drive
7:30 p.m. ET -- 8 p.m. ET: College Football Pregame
8:00 p.m. ET -- 8:15 p.m. ET: Pregame Rush
CFP National Championship viewing information
Kickoff time: 8:17 p.m. ET
Location: Merecedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia
TV: ESPN | Streaming: WatchESPN
Other viewing information
ESPN2: Homers Telecast for both Alabama and Georgia
ESPN Classic: Sounds of the Game (sans commentary)
ESPN U: Voices featuring numerous ESPN personalities
ESPNews: Coaches Film Room featuring Mike Bobo (Colorado State), Pat Fitzgerald (Northwestern), Kevin Sumlin, David Cutcliffe (Duke), Mike Gundy (Oklahoma State), Matt Luke (Ole Miss).
SEC Network: Finebaum's Film Room
ESPN Goal Line: Features "Command Center," a split screen viewing option with simultaneous camera views of both teams.
