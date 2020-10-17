No. 2 Alabama hosts No. 3 Georgia in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday in a game that might be the perfect encapsulation of what the 2020 college football season looks like entering it seventh week. It's a game between a pair of top-three teams that might be the regular season's biggest game, but it won't go down as everyone expected after Alabama coach Nick Saban tested positive for COVID-19 and will be forced to miss the game. Because nothing about this season is allowed to be normal, right?

While that's the biggest news entering the game, the fact remains that -- with or without Saban in attendance -- there's a lot on the line for both teams in a game that could serve as an SEC Championship Game preview (and possible College Football Playoff preview as well). These are the only two SEC teams who have yet to suffer a loss this season, and after Saturday, only one will remain undefeated. It's also a classic matchup of offense versus defense as the landscape in the SEC has shifted in recent years.

It wasn't all that long ago that Alabama would have been expected to have the top defense in the SEC coming into this game, but that's not the case this year. Georgia doesn't just have the best defense in the SEC, it's ranked second nationally. As for Alabama? Well, while the defense might have slipped from its elite past, don't worry: It just has the most explosive offense in the country on its side. Whichever side wins, the result of that classic battle will likely be the team leaving with the win.

Game: No. 2 Alabama (-4) vs. No. 3 Georgia

Date: Saturday, Oct. 17 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

OTT: CBS Sports App (Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast)

Alabama vs. Georgia pick

I was initially on Alabama to cover this spread when they were six-point favorites before the Saban news broke, and I haven't changed my mind since. We can't know what kind of impact Saban's absence will have on the team, but his staff is full of coaches who have been in charge of major programs like USC, Texas and Tennessee. They know what to do.

The game will still be decided by the players no matter what, and although Georgia's defense is phenomenal, I don't think there's a defense in the country that can stop Alabama's offense. You might slow it down, but it's likely going to score at least 27 points. What I don't know is whether Georgia's offense, which hasn't been all that explosive to begin with, can keep pace with Stetson Bennett at quarterback in his first career road start. So I'll stick with my original feeling and lay the points with the Crimson Tide. Pick: Alabama (-4)