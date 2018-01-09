Alabama vs. Georgia: Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, Jalen Hurts headline title game stars

The 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship is here, and all that's left are 60 minutes to determine the best team in the nation. Obviously, No. 4 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia are worthy of winning it all, but at this point, it comes down to execution -- which means it comes down to the players on the field.

So who are the names to watch in Monday's game, which kicks off at 8:17 p.m. ET on ESPN? Below, we've compiled four big names for each team, with players representing both offense and defense. With the national title on the line, here are the players expected to make the biggest difference along with all you need to know about them at a glance.

Alabama

Quarterback Jalen Hurts: The dynamic sophomore dual-threat is back in the national championship for the second straight year and is 25-2 in nearly two full years as the starter. He has accounted for 61 touchdowns passing and running -- second all-time in program history -- and just over 6,600 yards of total offense during that span. Hurts was selected as both the SEC Freshman of the Year and SEC Offensive Player of the Year last season.

Running back Damien Harris: Alabama's running back by committee approach has worked well, but Harris, a junior, is the team's leading rusher with 983 yards and 11 touchdowns. Harris is more of a big-play threat averaging 7.62 yards per touch. Expect him to get most of the carries from the running backs.

Defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick: The junior defensive back is probably the best player on the team and highest draft pick if/when he declares for the pros. Fitzpatrick was the Bednarik Award winner for defensive player of the year and Thorpe Award winner for outstanding defensive back. He was second on the team with eight passes broken up.

Defensive lineman Da'Ron Payne: Alabama prides itself on controlling the line of scrimmage, especially with its defensive front. Payne is one of those immovable forces along that Crimson Tide Front. He had a career-best 47 tackles this season and graded out as a top-20 defensive lineman nationally, per Pro Football Focus. However, Payne caught a little bit more attention by nabbing an interception and later hauling in a large man touchdown vs. Clemson in the Sugar Bowl.

Georgia

Quarterback Jake Fromm: Fromm, who didn't even begin the season as Georgia's starter, can be the first true freshman quarterback to win a national championship since Oklahoma's Jamelle Holieway in 1980. He hasn't thrown the ball much this season in the Bulldogs' run-heavy attack -- his 18.5 attempts per game ranks last among full-time starters in the SEC -- but he's been remarkably efficient with the conference's highest passer rating. He made several key throws in the second half of the Rose Bowl victory over Oklahoma.

Running back Nick Chubb: It's hard to say Chubb is underrated at this point, but he could be slightly undervalued even though he's been a four-year staple of this offense. Chubb has three 1,000-yard rushing seasons and would have had a fourth if he hadn't missed half of the 2015 season due to a knee injury. If college football's running back position hadn't been so deep and talented over the past few years, Chubb would probably be getting more attention.

Running back Sony Michel: What makes Georgia's ground game so dangerous is that it has not one, but two feature backs. Chubb is one, Michel is the other. Like Chubb, Michel is a senior, but he's more of the "lightning" to Chubb's "thunder" -- though both have excellent speed and power. Michel was the team's leading rusher in 2015 when Chubb missed time with his knee injury, and has 3,540 career yards with 33 touchdowns.

Linebacker Roquan Smith: Georgia's leader on defense was among the most individually decorated players in college football this season. Smith was a unanimous All-American selection, the Butkus Award winner for outstanding linebacker and the SEC Defensive Player of the Year as voted by both the conference's coaches and the Associated Press.