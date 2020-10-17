In a year of uncertainty across all sports, it probably comes as no surprise that Alabama and Georgia find themselves near the top of the college football rankings. Their Saturday meeting will undoubtedly play a huge role in the SEC title chase as well as having major implications for the College Football Playoff. The third-ranked Bulldogs and second-ranked Crimson Tide collide at Bryant-Denny Stadium, and kickoff in the primetime showcase is set for 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Nick Saban will be on the sidelines for Alabama. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, but multiple follow-up tests came back negative, clearing the way for him to lead the team in person. The Crimson Tide are 5.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 58.5 in the latest Alabama vs. Georgia odds from William Hill. Before making any Georgia vs. Alabama picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 23-6 on top-rated picks through six weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning almost $1,300 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Alabama vs. Georgia. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Georgia vs. Alabama:

Alabama vs. Georgia spread: Alabama -5.5

Alabama vs. Georgia over-under: 58.5 points

Alabama vs. Georgia money line: Alabama -210, Georgia +180

UGA: The Bulldogs are 6-2 against the spread in the last eight meetings in this series.

ALA: The Tide have covered six straight games when coming off an ATS defeat.

Why Alabama can cover

Alabama needs to play better defensively, but Saban thinks he has some answers. He told the media this week that he attributes the Tide's defensive struggles, in part, to over-coaching by himself and the rest of the staff. He mentioned the program runs an extremely complicated system that relies on a lot of pre-snap reads and split-second adjustments to be made during the play.

Saban said he and defensive coordinator Pete Golding might have asked his players to learn too much, too soon, and that a simplified approach moving forward could pay dividends. He also mentioned correcting a few basic errors, such as missed tackles and incorrect angles, could make a huge difference. On the bright side, Alabama has made up for lack of consistent production in part by generating some timely turnovers. Two forced turnovers against Texas A&M were instrumental in turning a close game into a blowout.

Veteran cornerbacks Patrick Surtain II. and Josh Jobe have been solid and have had success against the opposition's top vertical targets. They will be counted on to slow down Georgia's explosive wideouts such as George Pickens and Kearis Jackson.

Why Georgia can cover

Veteran leadership plays a huge role in the success of Georgia's defense, and senior All-American safety Richard LeCounte has become a staple of the program's reemergence to annual prominence. LeCounte was the first commit under coach Kirby Smart and has been on the field for the recent memorable matchups, including the SEC title and national championship games.

Of course, the Bulldogs came up short in those contests and LeCounte's class has yet to register a win over Alabama. In what could be their last chance to end that streak, the safety told the media this week that Georgia's defensive veterans are confident they can have success against Alabama. He said film study suggests most opponents get flustered and overwhelmed by the Tide's various formations and sets. But the Bulldogs defense, he said, prides itself on poise and preparation, limiting big plays with an approach that keeps the offense in front of them.

Despite Alabama's gaudy offensive numbers, LeCounte said the defense remains determined to hold every opponent to 13 points or fewer, the defensive scoring average of the Bulldogs during his tenure. LeCounte and Eric Stokes lead the team with two interceptions each.

How to make Alabama vs. Georgia picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, with both quarterbacks projected to throw for 250 or fewer yards. The model also says one side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Georgia vs. Alabama? And which side of the spread hits over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Alabama vs. Georgia spread to back, all from the advanced model that is up over $4,200 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.