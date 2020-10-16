A potential SEC title game preview takes place Saturday as the third-ranked Georgia Bulldogs visit the second-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in perhaps the most anticipated matchup thus far in the 2020 college football season. Kickoff from Bryant-Denny Stadium is set for 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The Bulldogs (3-0) have warded off slow starts in two of their three contests to manage an undefeated start by an average of nearly 24 points per game. The Crimson Tide (3-0) have shown some defensive liabilities but have also managed a spotless ledger with an average winning margin of nearly 21 points.

Alabama coach Nick Saban tested positive for COVID-19 this week and isn't expected to be on the sideline for the matchup. It's unclear how much, if any, communication he'll be able to have with the team during the game. After opening at -6.5, the Crimson Tide are now 4.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 56.5 in the latest Alabama vs. Georgia odds from William Hill. Before making any Georgia vs. Alabama picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Alabama vs. Georgia spread: Alabama -4.5

Alabama vs. Georgia over-under: 56.5 points

Alabama vs. Georgia money line: Alabama -190, Georgia +170

UGA: The Bulldogs are 6-2 against the spread in the last eight meetings in this series.

ALA: The Tide have covered six straight games when coming off an ATS defeat.

Why Alabama can cover

This matchup will take on a different feel amid the Saban news. Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will serve as the top coach on the sidelines for Alabama. Even so, the Crimson Tide have the nation's top-scoring offense and have been dissecting opposing defenses seemingly at will behind perhaps two Heisman candidates.

Junior quarterback Mac Jones went from a relative Heisman long shot to among the favorites after completing nearly 80 percent of his passes for 1,101 yards with eight touchdowns against one interception through the first three games. Senior running back Najee Harris also has landed on the Heisman radar following an output of 347 yards on 52 carries with 10 scores.

What's more, despite losing Henry Ruggs and Jerry Jeudy to the first round of the NFL Draft, Alabama still likely has the top receiving tandem in the country. Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith have combined for 46 catches, 712 yards and five scores.

Why Georgia can cover

Alabama will need to be efficient again in order to knock off a Georgia club that again looks to have one of the most unforgiving defensive units in the country. The Bulldogs rank second in the country in total defense, behind a Houston club that has played just one game. They are No. 5 nationally in scoring defense, allowing 12.3 points per contest.

They have been especially strong in second halves, allowing just six points in six total quarters combined against Arkansas, Auburn and Tennessee. A second-half shutout of Tennessee included a scoop-and-score for a touchdown by Monty Rice to cap a 27-0 blitz that turned a tight game into a blowout. The Volunteers led 21-17 at the intermission.

