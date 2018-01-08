Alabama vs. Georgia props, best bets for College Football Playoff National Championship

Alabama takes on Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Atlanta on Monday. Everyone from average Joes to professional bettors will lock in picks against the spread, where Alabama is favored by four, but there's another way to cash in. Prop bets, or picks made on occurrences or non-occurrences in the game such as individual stats or longest touchdown, are another popular way to bet on big games.

For example, a sportsbook is offering action on whether Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough will go over or under 59.5 yards of total offense and whether either team will score three times unanswered.

A Nevada-based college football expert, Nagel has won multiple handicapping contests in his career and he has an incredible track record making prop picks.

He nailed all six of his prop bets for the 2016-17 title game between Alabama and Clemson.

One we'll give away: Nagel says that Scarbrough will go over 59.5 yards from scrimmage as he looks to match his huge performance in last season's title game.

The Tide lean on multiple running backs, including Scarbrough, Damien Harris, Najee Harris and Josh Jacobs, in addition to the running prowess of quarterback Jalen Hurts. Of those players, Scarbrough is third in rushing on the season with 573 yards and tied for second with eight touchdowns.

But even though Scarbrough's usage has been inconsistent, Nagel says he plays his best in the biggest games, and he's calling for a big day from the 6-foot-2, 235-pound junior.

"Scarbrough had just total 40 yards against Clemson in the semifinals, but he has proven to be a clutch big-game performer and his versatility will be needed against Georgia," Nagel said. "Scarbrough had 100 total yards and two scores in last year's national title game."

Lock in the over for Scarbrough as one of your prop bets as Alabama relies on its big-game back to move the ball against a stingy Georgia defense.

