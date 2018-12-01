Alabama vs. Georgia score: Live updates, SEC Championship Game highlights, football stats, coverage

No. 1 Alabama will take on No. 4 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game live from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta -- the site of last season's classic national title game between the same two teams. The Crimson Tide come in riding high with a 12-0 record, a Heisman Trophy front-runner in Tua Tagovailoa and a defense that has evolved into one of the most dangerous defenses of the Nick Saban era. That defense will go up against a Bulldogs offense led by quarterback Jake Fromm that is as balanced as any in the country.

For Georgia, the recipe for success is simple -- running backs D'Andre Swift and Elijah Holyfield have to find a way to set the tone on the ground so Fromm can work off play-action and his receivers can get loose deep downfield. On the other side of the ball, the Bulldogs' front seven is the weakpoint of the defense and will have to find a way to get pressure on Tagovailoa and force him into uncharacteristic mistakes.

