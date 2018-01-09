Alabama vs. Georgia: Three plays that put the Bulldogs up over the Tide at half

Georgia led Alabama 13-0 at the half, and it was thanks in part to its stars stepping up big. Sony Michel has 61 yards on eight carries, and in spite of an injury, Javon Wims' one 16-yard catch is a huge part of the Bulldogs' lead.

Michel's biggest chunk of yardage was one of the biggest plays of the game so far, on a 26-yard gain on third-and-20. These are the types of conversions that Alabama simply doesn't give up, and it led to the first points of the game -- a Rodrigo Blankenship field goal.

Wims had an insane catch of his own on the sideline where he hooked his foot over an Alabama defender on his way down so he could get his hand down. The catch went for 16 yards and a Georgia first down. Blankenship would convert another field goal, giving the Dawgs a 6-0 lead.

At the end of the half, Mecole Hardman finally kicked the door down for Georgia, scoring from a yard out in the "wild dog" formation that Georgia has utilized effectively thus far. That gave Georgia a 12-0 lead, before Blankenship made it 13-0 on the extra point. All of this came after an Alabama missed field goal on the opening drive.

TOUCHDOWN DAWGS!!!



Mecole Hardman scores the 1st TD of the #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/lYWyXLzBWc — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 9, 2018

So far, this game has been all about making plays. Plain and simple. Georgia has done it and Alabama hasn't. The Tide will need to make some serious adjustments in the second half to dig themselves out of their hole.