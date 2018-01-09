Alabama vs. Georgia: Tide player carted off of field after collapsing on sideline

Alabama defensive back Kyriq McDonald appeared to be OK after collapsing on the sideline

There was a scary moment during the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship when Alabama freshman defensive back Kyriq McDonald collapsed on the Crimson Tide sideline toward the end of the third quarter. A stretcher had to be brought on to the field for McDonald, who was taken off the field. 

ESPN's sideline reporter Tom Rinaldi did report, however, that McDonald was awake and speaking with medical staff attending to him. While it's not clear exactly what happened, the fact that he's awake and aware is a step in the right direction. Hopefully, everything is OK and this was nothing more than a scare. 

McDonald was a freshman this season and had not seen playing time. 

CBS Sports Writer

Ben Kercheval joined CBS Sports in 2016 and has been covering college football since 2010. Before CBS, Ben worked at Bleacher Report, UPROXX Sports and NBC Sports. As a long-suffering North Texas graduate,... Full Bio

