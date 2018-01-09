Alabama vs. Georgia: Twitter reacts to the Tide's incredible comeback win

Seriously, this was a finish you did not want to miss

People will have plenty to talk about at the water cooler on Tuesday, but there's a whole lot to talk about online right now. In one of the wildest games in recent memory, Alabama defeated Georgia 26-23 in overtime after freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa delivered one of the best moments in college football history -- a 41-yard touchdown pass to give Alabama the title.

For starters, love was in the air after the game.

But for some, the season isn't over yet.

Alabama just continues to defy the odds, including odds that were SUPPOSED to be stacked against them.

And maybe they're punching a bit below their weight class at this point.

But for Georgia, there is only pain.

It's tough to be a Georgia fan right now, but Alabama is still sitting pretty. The Crimson Tide have a plethora of talent remaining, and Atlanta sports just cannot seem to close the deal for some inexplicable reason. Nick Saban may be one of the best -- if not the best -- college coaches of all time. But that doesn't make losing to him any easier.

