Alabama vs. Georgia: Twitter reacts to the Tide's incredible comeback win

People will have plenty to talk about at the water cooler on Tuesday, but there's a whole lot to talk about online right now. In one of the wildest games in recent memory, Alabama defeated Georgia 26-23 in overtime after freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa delivered one of the best moments in college football history -- a 41-yard touchdown pass to give Alabama the title.

For starters, love was in the air after the game.

TWO RINGS! We have an Alabama proposal! pic.twitter.com/VXbLEPGx8o — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) January 9, 2018

But for some, the season isn't over yet.

Is the UCF vs. Alabama game next week on ESPN or CBS? — Matthew Cannata (@PhinsiderRadio) January 9, 2018

Alabama just continues to defy the odds, including odds that were SUPPOSED to be stacked against them.

Alabama getting to the BCS title game despite not winning its division was the impetus for creating a playoff.



Then Alabama didn't win its division and won the damn playoff. — Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) January 9, 2018

And maybe they're punching a bit below their weight class at this point.

Let's make this more exciting. Promote Alabama to the NFL and relegate the Browns to college. I'd watch those games. #NationalChampionship — Brian MacMillan (@BMacTV) January 9, 2018

Gotta say, I’m pretty happy Alabama won that in overtime if only so Nick Papageorgio from Yuma didn’t have to live with missing that field goal to win it. — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) January 9, 2018

Winners: Alabama



Losers: Georgia & this camera guy pic.twitter.com/9G8I79PHkS — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 9, 2018

Alabama’s leading passer, rusher, and receiver were all freshmen. — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) January 9, 2018

But for Georgia, there is only pain.

The last time #Georgia won a National Championship, Mike Shanahan was the offensive coordinator for the #Gators. Let that sink in. — Graham Hall (@GrahamHall_) January 9, 2018

Blowing 4th quarter leads is a Georgia tradition pic.twitter.com/0BhQLiOeqs — NOT_SCTop10 (@NOTSCTop10PIays) January 9, 2018

Selected Georgia Sports Teams by Playoff losses since 2014:

• 1: Falcons

• 1: Bulldogs

• 0: Braves — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 9, 2018

It's tough to be a Georgia fan right now, but Alabama is still sitting pretty. The Crimson Tide have a plethora of talent remaining, and Atlanta sports just cannot seem to close the deal for some inexplicable reason. Nick Saban may be one of the best -- if not the best -- college coaches of all time. But that doesn't make losing to him any easier.