No. 5 Alabama faces off against Big 12 champions No. 9 Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl in one of the most intriguing matchups of bowl season. The Crimson Tide entered the year as the consensus No. 1 team but struggled in losses to Tennessee and LSU and nearly dropped other games against Texas and Texas A&M. Former Heisman winner Bryce Young also failed to secure an invitation to New York in his final season.

Kansas State started the year unranked but shocked CFP-bound TCU in overtime of the Big 12 Championship Game to capture its first conference title since 2012. Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Felix Anudike-Uzomah has a combined 25 tackles for loss and 19.5 sacks over the past two seasons of a dynamic career, while running back Deuce Vaughn is perhaps the most electrifying player in the country who doesn't get enough national attention.

Alabama and Kansas State have never played in the history of their programs. However, the Crimson Tide (Texas) and Wildcats (Missouri) each posted victories over bowl-bound opponents from the other's conference during the 2022 season. The Sugar Bowl will present a different challenge, though.

Alabama vs. Kansas State: Need to know

Uncharacteristic struggles: While a 10-2 record and No. 5 ranking doesn't look too bad, Alabama put together its worst effort in years in 2022. By the Sports-Reference SRS system, 2022 Alabama rates as the worst Nick Saban team since 2008, Saban's second season in Tuscaloosa. Losses this year came by a combined four points, but Alabama also survived losable battles with Ole Miss, Texas and Texas A&M teams by a combined 11 points. The jerseys may look similar, but Alabama is far from the world beaters that have dominated college football for the past era. The Crimson Tide went 1-4 ATS against Power Five opponents with winning records and underperformed the spread by 49 points.

Quarterback combination: Nebraska transfer quarterback Adrian Martinez led Kansas State for much of the season, but was eventually sidelined with various injuries. Backup Will Howard stepped in and played the best football of his career to lead the Wildcats to a Big 12 title. Howard provides a more dynamic passing option with 15 touchdowns and just two interceptions, including 199 yards and two interceptions in the Big 12 title game. Martinez could still see time as a change-of-pace option against Alabama's physical defense, however.

Big-play threats on both teams: Alabama quarterback Bryce Young won the Heisman Trophy in 2021 and elevated his performance as a redshirt sophomore. However, Kansas State has a gamebreaker of its own in running back Deuce Vaughn, who posted 1,425 yards rushing, 378 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns as a versatile playmaker for offensive coordinator Collin Klein. Both Young and Vaughn have the ability to flip games with one spectacular play, so keeping them under wraps will be key for each defensive unit.

How to watch Sugar Bowl live

Date: Saturday, Dec. 31 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Sugar Bowl prediction, picks

Motivation plays a major role in bowl games, and the Wildcats are riding high after winning their first outright Big 12 championship since 2003. Alabama underperformed the spread by nearly 10 points per games against Power Five opponents with winning records, and the Wildcats are notably better than any victory the Tide came away with in 2022. Respect the cover, if not an outright victory. Prediction: Kansas State +6.5

