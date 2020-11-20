Who's Playing

Kentucky @ No. 1 Alabama

Current Records: Kentucky 3-4; Alabama 6-0

What to Know

The Alabama Crimson Tide have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. The Crimson Tide and the Kentucky Wildcats will face off in an SEC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Bama struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 47.17 points per game.

Bama kept a clean sheet against the Mississippi State Bulldogs two weeks ago and took the contest 41 to nothing. That 41-point margin sets a new team best for Bama on the season.

Meanwhile, UK narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Vanderbilt Commodores 38-35. RB Christopher Rodriguez Jr. had a stellar game for UK as he rushed for two TDs and 149 yards on 13 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Rodriguez Jr.'s 74-yard touchdown rush in the fourth quarter.

The Crimson Tide are the favorite in this one, with an expected 30-point (!) margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped Bama to 6-0 and the Wildcats to 3-4. In their win, Bama relied heavily on WR Devonta Smith, who caught 11 passes for four TDs and 203 yards. UK will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Bryant-Denny Stadium -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Crimson Tide are a big 30-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -116

Series History

Alabama won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.