The Kentucky Wildcats (6-3) host the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1) in an SEC tilt on Saturday afternoon. Kentucky secured a much-needed win to halt its three-game losing streak as the Wildcats beat Mississippi State 24-3 last week. The Crimson Tide head into this showdown on fire, winning seven straight games. Last week, Alabama outlasted No. 19 LSU 42-28.

Kickoff from Kroger Field in Lexington is set for noon ET. The Crimson Tide are 11-point favorites in the latest Alabama vs. Kentucky odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 47. Before making any Kentucky vs. Alabama picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Alabama vs. Kentucky and just revealed its picks and predictions. Here are several college football odds and trends for Kentucky vs. Alabama:

Alabama vs. Kentucky spread: Crimson Tide -11

Alabama vs. Kentucky over/under: 47 points

Alabama vs. Kentucky money line: Crimson Tide -447, Wildcats +338

ALA: Alabama has hit the Game Total Over in 8 of last 13 games

UK: Kentucky has hit the 1H Game Total Over in 8 of their last 13 games

Why Alabama can cover

Alabama's defense should make it extremely tough on Kentucky. The Crimson Tide are fourth in the SEC in total defense (325.4) and pass defense (205.9) but sixth in run offense (119.6). Additionally, they are fourth in team sacks (29). Junior linebacker Dallas Turner is explosive off the snap with strong hands. Turner leads the team in sacks (7) with 38 total tackles.

Senior linebacker Chris Braswell is impactful in both the run and pass game. Braswell has excellent awareness and superb speed off the edge. The Maryland native has recorded 34 total tackles, 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. Sophomore cornerback Terrion Arnold is an athletic and instinctive playmaker in the secondary. Arnold leads the team in pass deflections (8) with 45 total tackles and two interceptions.

Why Kentucky can cover

Senior quarterback Devin Leary has the arm talent and ball placement to make any throw needed. Leary can extend plays outside of the pocket and owns a quick release. The New Jersey native has thrown for 1,905 yards with 18 passing touchdowns. He's also thrown for two passing scores in four straight games. In the loss to Tennessee in Week 9, Leary had 372 passing yards and two passing touchdowns.

Senior running back Ray Davis is the leading ball carrier for the Wildcats. Kentucky is putting up 140.9 rushing yards per game with 5.3 yards a carry. Davis runs with outstanding power and is a smooth pass-catcher. The California native ranks second in the SEC in rushing yards (903) with 227 receiving yards and 14 total touchdowns. In the Oct. 14 game versus Missouri, Davis logged 20 rushes for 128 yards.

How to make Kentucky vs. Alabama picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 54 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations.

So who wins Alabama vs. Kentucky, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time?