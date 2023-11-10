An SEC showdown on Saturday afternoon features the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1) traveling to match up against the Kentucky Wildcats (6-3). The Crimson Tide continue to play top-notch football, winning seven straight games. In Week 10, Alabama knocked off No. 19 LSU 42-28. Kentucky finally got back into the winning column and halted its three-game skid last time out. On Nov. 4, the Wildcats beat Mississippi State 24-3.

Kickoff from Kroger Field in Lexington is set for noon ET. The Crimson Tide are 11-point favorites in the latest Alabama vs. Kentucky odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 47.

Here are several college football odds and trends for Kentucky vs. Alabama:

Alabama vs. Kentucky spread: Crimson Tide -11

Alabama vs. Kentucky over/under: 47 points

Alabama vs. Kentucky money line: Crimson Tide -445, Wildcats +336

ALA: Alabama has hit the Game Total Over in 8 of last 13 games

UK: Kentucky has hit the 1H Game Total Over in 8 of their last 13 games

Why Alabama can cover

Sophomore quarterback Jalen Milroe has been dynamic the past few weeks. Milroe owns a powerful arm with the quickness to pick up yards with his feet. The Texas native has thrown for 1,836 yards, rushed for 297 and racked up 22 total touchdowns. He's thrown for at least 215 passing yards in four straight games. On Oct. 7 versus Texas A&M, Milroe had a season-high 321 yards with three passing scores.

Senior receiver Jermaine Burton is a legitimate deep threat. Burton can quickly accelerate and blow past defenders. The California native tracks the ball well, recording 26 receptions for 537 yards and five touchdowns. Additionally, he leads the team in yards per reception (20.7). Burton amassed 60-plus yards in five games thus far. On Oct. 21 against No. 13 Tennessee, he compiled four grabs for 52 yards and one touchdown.

Why Kentucky can cover

Senior quarterback Devin Leary has the arm talent and ball placement to make any throw needed. Leary can extend plays outside of the pocket and owns a quick release. The New Jersey native has thrown for 1,905 yards with 18 passing touchdowns. He's also thrown for two passing scores in four straight games. In the loss to Tennessee in Week 9, Leary had 372 passing yards and two passing touchdowns.

Senior running back Ray Davis is the leading ball carrier for the Wildcats. Kentucky is putting up 140.9 rushing yards per game with 5.3 yards a carry. Davis runs with outstanding power and is a smooth pass-catcher. The California native ranks second in the SEC in rushing yards (903) with 227 receiving yards and 14 total touchdowns. In the Oct. 14 game versus Missouri, Davis logged 20 rushes for 128 yards.

How to make Kentucky vs. Alabama picks

