Alabama vs. Louisiana: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Alabama vs. Louisiana football game
Who's Playing
Alabama Crimson Tide (home) vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (away)
Current records: Alabama 4-0; Louisiana 1-2
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Alabama. On Saturday they take on Louisiana at 12:00 p.m. Louisiana will need to watch out since Alabama has now posted big point totals in their last four contests.
Alabama made easy work of Texas A&M last Saturday and carried off a 45-23 win. No one put up better numbers for Alabama than Tua Tagovailoa, who brought his A game into the match. He passed for 387 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Louisiana as they fell 30-28 to Coastal Carolina. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Louisiana.
Alabama's victory lifted them to 4-0 while Louisiana's loss dropped them down to 1-2. Louisiana's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against an Alabama defensive front that amassed seven sacks against Texas A&M, so we'll see if they are up to the task.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Crimson Tide is a big 48.5 point favorite against the Ragin' Cajuns.
This season, Alabama is 3-1-0 against the spread. As for Louisiana, they are 0-2-0 against the spread
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
