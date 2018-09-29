Alabama vs. Louisiana: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Alabama Crimson Tide (home) vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (away)

Current records: Alabama 4-0; Louisiana 1-2

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Alabama. On Saturday they take on Louisiana at 12:00 p.m. Louisiana will need to watch out since Alabama has now posted big point totals in their last four contests.

Alabama made easy work of Texas A&M last Saturday and carried off a 45-23 win. No one put up better numbers for Alabama than Tua Tagovailoa, who brought his A game into the match. He passed for 387 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Louisiana as they fell 30-28 to Coastal Carolina. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Louisiana.

Alabama's victory lifted them to 4-0 while Louisiana's loss dropped them down to 1-2. Louisiana's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against an Alabama defensive front that amassed seven sacks against Texas A&M, so we'll see if they are up to the task.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday at 12:00 PM ET Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama

Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Crimson Tide is a big 48.5 point favorite against the Ragin' Cajuns.

This season, Alabama is 3-1-0 against the spread. As for Louisiana, they are 0-2-0 against the spread

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.