The Alabama Crimson Tide will play one final tune-up game before beginning SEC play next week when they host the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks on Saturday afternoon. Alabama blew out Utah State in its season opener, but it had to escape with a 20-19 win at Texas last week. Louisiana-Monroe faced the Longhorns in Week 1, losing in a 52-10 final.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET. The Crimson Tide are favored by 49.5 points in the latest Alabama vs. Louisiana-Monroe odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 61.5.

Alabama vs. Louisiana-Monroe spread: Alabama -49.5

Alabama vs. Louisiana-Monroe over/under: 61.5 points

Why Alabama can cover

Alabama would normally not be motivated for a game in Week 3 against an opponent like Louisiana-Monroe, but head coach Nick Saban will be looking to get the most out of his team after its close call against Texas last week. The Crimson Tide also lost to the Warhawks in their first season under Saban (2007), giving him some additional motivation to run up the score on Saturday. Alabama has not lost a non-conference game since that defeat, and it is on a 20-game home winning streak coming into this contest.

The Crimson Tide have Heisman Trophy candidates on both sides of the ball, with Bryce Young at quarterback and Will Anderson Jr. at linebacker. Young has thrown for 408 yards and six touchdowns through two games, while also rushing for 138 yards and a score. Louisiana-Monroe is on a 15-game road losing streak and is not in a position to compete with Alabama on Saturday.

Why Louisiana-Monroe can cover

Louisiana-Monroe is catching nearly 50 points in this game, so a few fluky big plays would likely be enough to cover the spread. The Warhawks stayed well within 50 points when they traveled to Texas in their season opener, and the Longhorns nearly beat Alabama last week. Louisiana-Monroe is also coming off a strong Week 2 performance, easily covering the 4.5-point spread in a 35-7 win over Nicholls State.

Quarterback Chandler Rogers completed 20 of 25 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for another scorein that victory. He threw at least one completion to 10 separate receivers. The Crimson Tide have historically struggled in Week 3 under Saban, covering the spread just once out of their last eight games in this spot.

