Alabama vs. Louisville odds: 2018 college football picks from expert on 8-1 roll

The Alabama Crimson Tide will start their quest for a fifth national title this decade at 8 p.m. ET Saturday against Louisville on a neutral field at Camping World Stadium. Alabama is now a 23.5-point sportsbook favorite, down from the opening number of 25.5. The over-under for total points scored is 60.5, up from an initial offering of 60 at most outlets. Plenty of anticipation surrounds Alabama's two-man quarterback battle, as the hero from last year's title game and the seasoned incumbent will vie for the permanent job before a national audience. Louisville also enters a new era after losing its Heisman winner to the NFL draft.

Nagel knows the Crimson Tide should have their annual abundance of five-star talent, but they do have several important questions to address. The primary one drawing headlines is the quarterback competition between Jalen Hurts, a two-year starter, and Tua Tagovaiola, the hero of last season's National Championship game. Both are expected to see extensive time Saturday as coach Nick Saban named them co-starters.

Alabama has major shoes to fill on the defensive side, particularly in the secondary following the departure of its top two cornerbacks and safeties. Alabama has some experience up front, but must compensate for the loss of nose tackle Da'Ron Payne, a first-round pick of the Washington Redskins. The Tide return just three starters from a unit that led the nation in scoring defense at 11.9 points per contest last season.

Just because Alabama has been dominant doesn't mean it can cover a three touchdown-plus spread. Louisville's new quarterback, Jawon Pass, has the attributes of a pro-style pocket quarterback, the likes of which coach Bobby Petrino has preferred during his tenure. The 6-4, 230-pound sophomore went 23 of 33 for 233 yards and two touchdowns last year in limited action behind Lamar Jackson, who's now in the NFL.



Pass will benefit from an experienced offensive line and wealth of veteran playmakers on the outside. The major question for Louisville lies in a youth-heavy defense that returns just two starters and was a liability at times last season.



