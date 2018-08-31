Alabama vs. Louisville odds: 2018 college football picks from expert who's 8-1 on Crimson Tide, Cardinals games

The Alabama Crimson Tide begin defense of their latest national title Saturday at 8 p.m. ET when they face the Louisville Cardinals at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Alabama is a 24.5-point sportsbook favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 62. Before you make any Alabama vs. Louisville picks, listen to what SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel has to say. A Nevada-based expert with 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel has hit 60 percent of his bowl picks over the past two seasons. He came on strong at the end of last year with an undefeated run on his spread selections in the College Football Playoffs.



What's more, he has had a keen eye for these two programs. Nagel boasts an impressive spread record of 8-1 in games involving these two clubs, including a 4-0 mark on Louisville. Now, Nagel has analyzed all the key details of Saturday's game and released a confident point-spread selection, which he's sharing over at SportsLine.



Nagel knows the Crimson Tide won their fourth national title this decade in dramatic fashion in January when they scored a walk-off touchdown in overtime for a 26-23 win over Georgia. Although there's little doubt they have the talent to win back-to-back titles, Alabama starts the season with a quarterback controversy.



Tua Tagovailoa was thought to be the front-runner after he came off the bench and led the Tide back from a two-score deficit in the CFP title game. His pinpoint 41-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith will be seared in the memories of college football observers for years to come. But Jalen Hurts, the two-year incumbent, has a 26-2 record as a starter and led Alabama to two national title games. He struggled against Georgia, but his playmaking ability helped the Tide pull out several critical games.



Coach Nick Saban has been noncommittal about naming a starter, and perhaps added fuel to the debate by naming Hurts and Tagovailoa co-starters for Saturday's season opener.



Just because Alabama has been dominant doesn't mean it can cover a three touchdown-plus spread. Louisville's new quarterback, Jawon Pass, has the attributes of a pro-style pocket quarterback, the likes of which coach Bobby Petrino has preferred during his tenure. The 6-4, 230-pound sophomore went 23 of 33 for 233 yards and two touchdowns last year in limited action behind Lamar Jackson, who's now in the NFL.



Pass will benefit from an experienced offensive line and wealth of veteran playmakers on the outside. The major question for Louisville lies in a youth-heavy defense that returns just two starters and was a liability at times last season.



We can tell you Nagel is leaning under, but he has also identified the critical x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's sharing what it is, and who to back, only at SportsLine.



Who covers Louisville-Alabama? And what critical X-factor determines the spread? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on Saturday, from an accomplished analyst who's hitting 89 percent of his picks involving these teams.