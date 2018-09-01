Alabama vs. Louisville: Prediction, pick, spread, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online
No surprise that the Crimson Tide are in a big prime-time game to open the 2018 season
For the third straight year, Alabama will be opening the season as the No. 1 team in the nation. The next chapter of the Nick Saban era begins Saturday night as the Crimson Tide pursue their third College Football Playoff title in four years. Their first challenge? A Louisville team that has been somewhat of an afterthought this offseason after losing one of the best players in the nation from a year ago.
While Alabama will be working with two star quarterbacks jockeying for the starting job, Louisville enters this high-profile opener flying under the radar with drastically lowered expectations. After all, star signal caller Lamar Jackson has moved to the NFL. The Cardinals were picked to finish fifth in the ACC's loaded Atlantic Division, but coach Bobby Petrino and his staff have high expectations Jackson's successor and think this group has a chance to surprise the experts.
Alabama-Louisville will be one of the last big-time games to get started on Saturday night, so let's not waste any time taking a look at what we expect to go down in the Sunshine State.
Viewing information
Date: Saturday, Sept. 1 | Time: 8:14 p.m. ET
Location: Camping World Stadium -- Orlando, Florida
TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN
Storylines
Alabama: Saban is so tired of you asking about the quarterbacks, but the No. 1 story that will come from this game will be about the quarterbacks. How both Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts play, how much of the game both play, who plays first, who plays when the Tide are near the goal line -- all of it will be dissected and analyzed. In a game where Alabama is heavily favored, we're expecting to see both players a good bit, but the how and when is going to come under scrutiny as the quarterback competition continues on into the regular season.
Louisville: For two years, Jackson was the prolific offensive talent in all of college football. Losing a talent like that is going to result in lowered expectations, but Jawon "Puma" Pass is hoping to prove that his time spent backing up Jackson has prepared him to maintain the level of success established during this Petrino Part Two/ACC era of Louisville football. The good news for Pass is that several of the top targets from last year are back, including 6-foot-4 senior Jaylen Smith and 6-foot-2 sophomore Dez Fitzpatrick, but it's going to be on the offensive line to give him enough time against Alabama's defense to connect with that talented group of receivers.
Prediction, picks
Saban just doesn't lose these games. Alabama is a perfect 11-0 under Saban in season openers with a four-touchdown margin of victory (39.5 points per game to 11.5 points allowed). The Tide are also 4-0 under Saban against the ACC specifically in season openers, most recently beating Florida State 24-7 in Atlanta to start the 2017 season. This is a large spread for a matchup of Power Five teams but of the history points to Alabama cruising in this matchup. The Tide should win, but I think Louisville's wide receivers hit enough big plays for the Cardinals to cover the number. Pick: Louisville +25.5
Which teams should you back on the first full weekend of the college football season? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected final score for every single FBS matchup, all from the model that nailed its final seven picks of the 2017-18 season and has returned over $4,000 in profit to $100 bettors over the last three seasons.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 1: Live updates all Saturday long
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 1 all Saturday long
-
Strong debuts for Murray, Haskins
Despite losing Baker Mayfield and J.T. Barrett, respectively, Oklahoma and Ohio State will...
-
Notre Dame vs. Michigan odds, top picks
Micah Roberts set lines for Vegas' biggest sports books
-
Tennessee vs. WVU live score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis from as the Vols take on the No. 17 Mountaineers on...
-
What to watch in college football Week 1
The first full Saturday of the college football season is loaded with intriguing matchups
-
Auburn v. Washington live score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis from Auburn vs. Washington in the 2018 Chick-fil-A Kickoff...