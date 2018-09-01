Alabama vs. Louisville score: Live game updates, football highlights, stats, full coverage
Live updates, highlights and analysis from as the Crimson Tide take on the Cardinals
Alabama begins its national title defense in Orlando on Saturday, kicking off its season as the No. 1 team in the country for the third straight year. The Crimson Tide are used to starting the year in one of these premiere kickoff games on opening weekend, and so is their opponent, Louisville, who has done so in three out of the last four years.
Louisville is replacing a Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson, while Alabama has two elite quarterbacks who have been competing for the starting job since Tua Tagovailoa replaced Jalen Hurts in the national championship game against Georgia and led the Tide to a comeback overtime win. Alabama enters the game as heavy favorites so we expect to see both Tagovailoa and Hurts at different points, but the Cardinals are hoping to make this game much closer than the experts have predicted.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from Alabama vs. Louisville. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
