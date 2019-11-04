Alabama vs. LSU: Donald Trump expected to attend showdown for SEC West supremacy, per reports
Trump was also in attendance during the Georgia-Alabama national title game following the 2017 season
No. 2 Alabama will host No. 1 LSU in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week this coming Saturday, and the leader of the free world might be among the people in attendance. Christopher Walsh of BamaCentral.com reported Monday that the Alabama administration is making arrangements for President Donald Trump to be at Bryant-Denny Stadium for the showdown between the Crimson Tide and Tigers. CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins later confirmed the report by noting that President Trump is "expected" to be in attendance. The school has neither confirmed nor denied the report.
It would be the latest in a week-long sports tour for Trump. The 2019 World Series champion Washington Nationals visited the White House on Monday, and he was at Nationals Park for Game 5 of the World Series last month. He also attended UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden this past Saturday.
It wouldn't be the first time that Trump has been in attendance for a big Alabama game while in office. He was present for the first half of the Crimson Tide's win over Georgia in the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship following the 2017 season, and walked out onto the field for the Star-Spangled Banner. Mercedes-Benz Stadium designed a secure suite for the president and his traveling party on the Alabama side of the field prior to the game. He left the stadium at halftime of a game that Alabama would go on to win 26-23 in overtime.
It wasn't Trump's most recent trip to a college football game, though. He tossed the coin at the annual Army-Navy game in Philadelphia last December prior to the Black Knights' 17-10 win over the Midshipmen.
The Crimson Tide and Tigers will tee it up at 3:30 p.m. ET in a game that will determine who has front-runner status in the SEC West. It will be the first regular season meeting between the top two teams in the country since 2011, when then-No. 1 LSU topped No. 2 Alabama 9-6 in Tuscaloosa in the first "Game of the Century."
