Alabama vs. LSU: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Alabama vs. LSU football game
Who's Playing
No. 2 Alabama (home) vs. No. 1 LSU (away)
Current Records: Alabama 8-0; LSU 8-0
What to Know
The Alabama Crimson Tide and the LSU Tigers have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Alabama has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome LSU at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.
When you finish with 253 more yards than your opponent like Alabama did two weeks ago, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They were fully in charge, breezing past the Arkansas Razorbacks 48-7. The team ran away with 41 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win.
Alabama's defense was a presence, and it collected three interceptions and one fumble. The defense also collectively snatched up three interceptions.
Meanwhile, LSU was no stranger to outgunning their opponent yards-wise, either, with 501 yards compared to Auburn's 280. LSU skirted past Auburn 23-20. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Auburn made it more of a matchup than the oddsmakers had predicted.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 8-0. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Crimson Tide come into the game boasting the second most passing touchdowns in the league at 32. LSU has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank second in the league when it comes to passing yards per game, with 377.6 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Crimson Tide are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Tigers.
Over/Under: 64
Series History
Alabama have won all of the games they've played against LSU in the last five years.
- Nov 03, 2018 - Alabama 29 vs. LSU 0
- Nov 04, 2017 - Alabama 24 vs. LSU 10
- Nov 05, 2016 - Alabama 10 vs. LSU 0
- Nov 07, 2015 - Alabama 30 vs. LSU 16
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
Watch This Game Live
-
Ohio State, Georgia schedule series
The decade will go by before you know it ...
-
Week 11 SEC picks against the spread
The SEC will be the center of the college football world on Saturday afternoon
-
Washington vs. Oregon State odds, sims
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of Washington Huskies football.
-
UCF vs. Tulsa odds, picks, simulations
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated UCF vs. Tulsa on Friday 10,000 times.
-
Georgia vs. Missouri odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Georgia vs. Missouri matchup 10,000...
-
LSU vs. Alabama odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated the huge LSU vs. Alabama showdown on Saturday...
-
Memphis ends SMU's unbeaten start to 2019
Memphis takes control of the AAC West and sets the stage for another conference title game...
-
College football Week 9 scores, highlights
All the NCAA football scores and highlights from Week 9 for the nation's top 25 teams
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game