Alabama vs. LSU: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

No. 2 Alabama (home) vs. No. 1 LSU (away)

Current Records: Alabama 8-0; LSU 8-0

What to Know

The Alabama Crimson Tide and the LSU Tigers have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Alabama has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome LSU at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.

When you finish with 253 more yards than your opponent like Alabama did two weeks ago, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They were fully in charge, breezing past the Arkansas Razorbacks 48-7. The team ran away with 41 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win.

Alabama's defense was a presence, and it collected three interceptions and one fumble. The defense also collectively snatched up three interceptions.

Meanwhile, LSU was no stranger to outgunning their opponent yards-wise, either, with 501 yards compared to Auburn's 280. LSU skirted past Auburn 23-20. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Auburn made it more of a matchup than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 8-0. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Crimson Tide come into the game boasting the second most passing touchdowns in the league at 32. LSU has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank second in the league when it comes to passing yards per game, with 377.6 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Bryant-Denny Stadium -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Crimson Tide are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Tigers.

Over/Under: 64

Series History

Alabama have won all of the games they've played against LSU in the last five years.