No. 1 Alabama will look to get revenge on LSU after a the Tigers stunned the Crimson Tide en route to the national championship last year. The tables have turned in 2020 as Alabama is a 29-point favorite, making LSU the biggest defending national champion underdogs ever.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron's crew sits with three losses, a messy quarterback situation with freshmen TJ Finley and Max Johnson and a defense that has been a sieve all season. The Crimson Tide. are doing normal Crimson Tide things. Quarterback Mac Jones has established himself as a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate, wide receiver DeVonta Smith has had one of the most impressive seasons from any wide receiver in the sport's history and running back Najee Harris is one of the best running backs in the country. The defense has been the story lately. It's given under 4.5 yards per play in each of the last three games and are coming off an emphatic win over Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

Can the Tide keep rolling? Will LSU spring an upset? Here's how to watch the showdown in the second game of this week's SEC on CBS doubleheader.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Dec. 5 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Tiger Stadium -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

OTT: CBS Sports App (Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast)

Storylines

Alabama: The offense has gotten all of the buzz, but have you seen the Crimson Tide play defense lately? They have notched 26 tackles for loss over the last four games and gave up just 3.84 yards per play in November. This all while leading the SEC in opponent red zone conversion percentage at 47.83%. It's going to be fascinating to see what Saban and defensive coordinator Pete Golding dial up against a Tigers offense that has been all over the place this season. There are stars galore on offense, but the emergence of tight end Jahleel Billingsley has been one of the more surprising storylines to develop during the latter half of the season. He caught five passes for 111 yards and one touchdown over the last two games after catching just one pass in the other six this season. If Alabama wasn't scary enough, it's finding new weapons as the season progresses.

LSU: The Tigers posted their best defensive performance of the season last week when they held Texas A&M to 3.76 yards per play and allowed Kellen Mond to complete just 11 of his 34 passes. Is that the start of a trend or a wet weather anomaly that should be viewed as such? Coach Ed Orgeron better hope that it's the former, otherwise it'll be a long night. Why? It's unlikely that the Tigers, with an offensive line that can't block and either T.J. Finley and Max Johnson taking the snaps, will be able to keep up in a shootout. To compound issues, star wide receiver Terrace Marshall opted out of the remainder of the season this week.

Alabama at LSU prediction, picks

Latest Odds: Crimson Tide -29 Bet Now

This is a massive spread, but don't worry about it. Lay the points and enjoy the offensive show that Alabama will put on Saturday night in prime time. Saban's crew is averaging 48.5 points per game this season, and has topped the 40-point mark in seven straight contests. This LSU team not only can't keep up, but will struggle to get to double digits. Pick: Alabama (-28.5)