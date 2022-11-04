The SEC West picture will gain clarity when No. 10 LSU hosts No. 6 Alabama in a rivalry showdown on Saturday night. Both teams are entering off bye weeks, but the Tigers are still riding high off the momentum of consecutive victories over Florida and Ole Miss in which they demtonstrated the improvements they've made under first-year coach Brian Kelly.

Alabama got back in the win column in its last game with a 30-6 trouncing of Mississippi State two weeks ago, but the Crimson Tide are still trying to find a groove after a loss at Tennessee on Oct. 15. A win over a top-10 foe in a hostile environment would go a long way toward getting Alabama back in the flow of another national title run.

With a three-way tie atop the SEC West between Alabama, LSU and Ole Miss entering the weekend, the loser of this game will essentially be eliminated from the division title race. A win for LSU would put the Tigers in excellent position since they already beat the Rebels, which host the Tide on Nov. 12.

Between the stakes of two top-10 rivals and the scene with a night game at Death Valley, this matchup is sure to deliver something memorable.

How to watch Alabama vs. LSU live

Date: Saturday, Nov. 5 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Tiger Stadium -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Three players to watch

Jayden Daniels, LSU QB: The resurrection of Daniels' career at LSU has been impressive. After regressing in as a sophomore and junior at Arizona State the past two seasons, Daniels has looked better this season than he did when he was a breakout freshman in 2019. Daniels has thrown 12 touchdowns to just one interception. Over his past two games, he's totaled 11 touchdowns on the ground and through the air. It will be fun seeing Daniels battle Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.

Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama RB: The Georgia Tech transfer is quietly putting together an excellent season as a versatile weapon out of the backfield. Gibbs has run for 672 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 6.9 yards per carry. He's also caught 31 passes for 301 yards and three more touchdowns. He's also a weapon in the return game and the type of player who can flip the momentum of a big game in a single moment with a home run play.

Kayshon Boutte, LSU WR: Over his last three games, Boutte has caught 16 passes after catching just 11 balls over his first four games. If he and Daniels are starting to develop more chemistry, then look out. Boutte is supremely talented, and this would be the perfect stage for the potential first-round NFL Draft choice to enjoy a breakout performance. It's been a bit of a soap opera with him during the coaching transition from Ed Oregon to Kelly, but Boutte can assert himself on the national stage and reclaim the narrative of his college career.

Alabama vs. LSU prediction, pick

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

LSU continues to improve in its first season under Kelly, and the Tigers are catching Alabama at a time of vulnerability. The Crimson Tide have often looked undisciplined this season, and their flaws have been most obvious on the road. The Tigers should have an elite home-field advantage for this game under the lights at Tiger Stadium. Look for it to be a close game. Prediction: LSU (+13.5)