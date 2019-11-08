Alabama vs. LSU odds: 2019 college football picks, predictions from expert who's 5-1 on Tigers games

The college football game of the year takes place on Saturday when the No. 2 LSU Tigers collide with the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. The Tigers (8-0) already have three victories over top-10 teams: No. 9 Texas, No. 7 Florida and No. 9 Auburn. They are 5-0 against the spread in their last five road games and 13-3 against the number in their last 16 road games versus teams with winning home records like Alabama. Meanwhile, the Tide (8-0) have only one win over a Top 25 team, No. 24 Texas A&M, which is now unranked. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The Crimson Tide are six-point favorites in the latest Alabama vs. LSU odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 63. Before making any LSU vs. Alabama picks of your own, be sure to see the college football predictions from handicapping expert Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking college football games against the spread -- and his best bets have helped bring in huge returns. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way, posting a winning record in his weekly best bets column since that point. He has gotten 2019 off to a blistering start as well, going 20-9-1 with his best bets thus far.

Plus, he's on an impressive run in games involving LSU. In fact, Sallee is 5-1 in his last six college football picks involving the Tigers. Anyone who has followed him is way up. Now, he has turned his attention to Alabama vs. LSU and locked in another confident against the spread pick. It's available only at SportsLine.

Sallee knows Alabama has dominated the series against LSU recently. The Tide have won the last eight meetings between the schools, including a 29-0 victory last year in Baton Rouge and a 24-10 win in the Tigers' last visit to Tuscaloosa in 2017. In addition, Alabama coach Nick Saban is 10-4 in his career against LSU, while Tigers coach Ed Orgeron is 0-6 all-time against the Crimson Tide.

Sallee also has factored in that Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is likely to play, according to comments Saban made this week. The Heisman Trophy candidate has passed for 2,166 yards, 27 touchdowns and two interceptions this season but sprained his right ankle on Oct. 19. He underwent a surgical procedure and sat out the team's most recent game against Arkansas.

Even so, the Tide are no guarantee to cover the Alabama vs. LSU spread on Saturday.

Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow is having a Heisman-caliber season. The senior signal caller leads the country in completion percentage (78.8) and ranks No. 2 in passing touchdowns (30), passing yards per game (350.6) and points responsible for (200). Behind Burrow, LSU ranks second in the nation in passing offense (377.6 yards per game) and fourth in total offense (535.9).

Sallee also has taken into account that Burrow has multiple weapons at his disposal. Receivers Ja'Marr Chase (107.0) and Justin Jefferson (102.4) rank first and second, respectively, in the SEC in receiving yards per game. And running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is second in the SEC in rushing touchdowns (eight) and ranks fifth in the league in rushing yards per game (85.4).

Sallee has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning under, he has discovered a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's sharing it only at SportsLine.

Who covers in LSU vs. Alabama? And what crucial x-factor causes one side of the spread to hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the LSU vs. Alabama spread you need to jump all over Saturday, all from the college football insider who's 5-1 on his last six picks involving the Tigers.