Alabama vs. LSU odds: 2019 college football picks, predictions from top expert who's 5-1 on Tigers games

LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow gets a prime opportunity to make his case for the Heisman Trophy when the No. 2 LSU Tigers collide with the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday in the college football game of the year at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Burrow, a senior, leads the country in completion percentage (78.8) and has tossed 30 touchdowns. He has the Tigers (8-0, 4-0 in SEC) positioned to make a run at the SEC title and a spot in the College Football Playoff. Plus, the Tigers are 5-0 against the spread in their last five road games. Meanwhile, Alabama (8-0, 5-0) is coming off an open week. Prior to that, the Tide beat Arkansas, 48-7. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The Crimson Tide are six-point favorites in the latest Alabama vs. LSU odds after the line opened at 6.5, while the over-under for total points scored is 63. Before making any LSU vs. Alabama picks of your own, listen to the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's resident SEC insider, Barrett Sallee.

Sallee knows Alabama has dominated the series against LSU recently. The Tide have won the last eight meetings between the schools, including a 29-0 victory last year in Baton Rouge and a 24-10 win in the Tigers' last visit to Tuscaloosa in 2017. In addition, Alabama coach Nick Saban is 10-4 in his career against LSU, while Tigers coach Ed Orgeron is 0-6 all-time against the Crimson Tide.

Sallee also has factored in that Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is likely to play, according to comments Saban made this week. The Heisman Trophy candidate has passed for 2,166 yards, 27 touchdowns and two interceptions this season but sprained his right ankle on Oct. 19. He underwent a surgical procedure and sat out the team's most recent game against Arkansas.

Even so, the Tide are no guarantee to cover the Alabama vs. LSU spread on Saturday.

Sallee also knows that behind Burrow, the Tigers' offense has been nearly unstoppable this season. LSU ranks second in the country in passing offense (377.6 yards per game) and fourth in scoring offense (46.8 points per game). The Tigers face an Alabama defense that is widely considered to be a cut below Tide defenses of recent years.

Sallee also has factored in that Tagovailoa is not certain to be 100 percent. Multiple reports this week say Tagovailoa has not fully recovered from surgery, and any loss of mobility would take away one of his greatest strengths.

