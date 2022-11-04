The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide will try to keep themselves in the thick of the College Football Playoff race when they face the No. 10 LSU Tigers on Saturday night. Alabama bounced back from a loss at Tennessee with a blowout win over Mississippi State before having last week off. LSU has also bounced back from a loss to the Vols with a pair of wins over Florida and Ole Miss.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Crimson Tide are favored by 13 points in the latest LSU vs. Alabama odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 58. Before entering any Alabama vs. LSU picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on LSU vs. Alabama. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Alabama vs. LSU:

LSU vs. Alabama spread: Alabama -13.5

LSU vs. Alabama over/under: 56.5 points

LSU vs. Alabama money line: LSU +400, Alabama -550

LSU vs. Alabama picks: See picks here

Why LSU can cover

LSU has quietly been one of the most impressive teams in the SEC recently, winning six of its last seven games. The lone loss came against now top-ranked Tennessee, so that setback certainly does not look bad. LSU has picked up a pair of double-digit victories over Florida and then-No. 7 Ole Miss in its last two games, putting up 45 points in the win over the Rebels.

Junior quarterback Jayden Daniels has thrown for 1,812 yards, 12 touchdowns and just one interception, which has put his team in a good position to win games. Alabama has had some issues on the road this season, sneaking past Texas by one point before losing to Tennessee. The Tigers have covered the spread in five of their last six home games and only need to keep this game within a couple touchdowns to cash more tickets on Saturday night.

Why Alabama can cover

There have not been many rivalries as lopsided as the one between Alabama and LSU over the past decade, with the Crimson Tide winning 10 of the last 11 matchups. They gave up 567 yards of total offense in their loss to Tennessee, but they bounced back with a strong showing against Mississippi State. Their offense is led by reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, who has thrown for nearly 2,000 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Junior running back Jahmyr Gibbs has rushed for 672 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 6.9 yards per carry. LSU has only faced two ranked opponents this season, with one of those games being a 27-point home loss to Tennessee. The Tigers are not prepared to take a step up in class, especially against a team that has gone 17-3 in its last 20 road games.

How to make Alabama vs. LSU picks

The model has simulated LSU vs. Alabama 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Alabama vs. LSU? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the LSU vs. Alabama spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.