A pair of top-15 teams in the initial College Football Playoff Rankings will face off on Saturday as the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide host the No. 14 LSU Tigers. This is the second half of an SEC on CBS doubleheader and the lone night game on the 2023 SEC on CBS schedule. Alabama is 7-1, with a 5-0 mark in conference play, while LSU is 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the SEC. This will be the 31st all-time meeting between the two when both are ranked.

Kickoff is at 7:45 p.m. ET from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The latest LSU vs. Alabama odds via SportsLine consensus have the Tide as 3-point favorites. The over/under for total points is 61.5. Before making any Alabama vs. LSU picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Saturday's game can also be seen live on CBS.

Now, here are the college football odds and trends for Alabama vs. LSU:

LSU vs. Alabama spread: Alabama -3



LSU vs. Alabama over/under: 61.5 points

LSU vs. Alabama money line: Alabama -160, LSU +135



Why LSU can cover

LSU has the most explosive offense in the country as it leads the FBS with 47.4 points per game. That average has actually risen as the season has gone on and the Tigers have gotten into conference play. Brian Kelly's squad has averaged 52 PPG over its last four. The Tigers also lead the nation in total offense, ranking first with 552.9 yards per game, ranking third with 339.9 passing yards per game and ranking 14th with 213 rushing yards per game.

The catalyst for the offense is Jayden Daniels, who has 25 touchdown passes versus just three interceptions. The dual-threat QB has also rushed for 521 yards and five scores, as Daniels leads the FBS in a host of statistics including passing efficiency rating, passing touchdowns and total yards. He gave Nick Saban and Alabama lots of trouble in last year's meeting as Daniels had 182 passing yards, 95 rushing yards and accounted for three total touchdowns in an upset of the Tide.

Why Alabama can cover

The Tide have found their identity after struggling on offense early in the year and shuffling through three different quarterbacks. Jalen Milroe has steadied the ship at quarterback and ranks third in the country in passing yards per attempt. His big-play threat is Jermaine Burton as the Georgia transfer leads the SEC with 22.1 yards per reception. Milroe is complemented in the backfield by Jase McClellan, who had 115 rushing yards in his last game, the second-most of his career.

On the other side of the ball, Alabama is living up to its standard as one of the best defensive teams in all of college football. It ranks 16th nationally with 16.5 points allowed per game and has one of the best pass-rushers in the country in Dallas Turner. The junior ranks in the top two in the SEC in sacks (7.0), tackles for loss (11) and forced fumbles (two).

How to make Alabama vs. LSU picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 56 combined points.

