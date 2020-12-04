The Alabama Crimson Tide visit the LSU Tigers in an SEC West clash Saturday night on CBS. Alabama enters as the No. 1 team in the country, boasting an 8-0 record with double-digit victories in each game. After a national championship last season, LSU has taken a step back in 2020. The Tigers are just 3-4 on the season, including a road loss to Texas A&M in their last contest.

Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET in Baton Rouge. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Crimson Tide as 29-point favorites, up a point from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 66.5 in the latest Alabama vs. LSU odds. Before making any LSU vs. Alabama picks, check out the college football predictions from SportsLine's Emory Hunt, given the success he's had picking the Crimson Tide.

The founder of Football Gameplan, Hunt played running back at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette and coached high-school football. He enjoyed a dominant 2019 season, going 116-79 against the spread while returning nearly $3,000 to $100 bettors.

Hunt has a keen eye for the Crimson Tide's tendencies. He's a stunning 8-0 against the spread in his last eight college football picks for or against Alabama.

Alabama vs. LSU spread: Alabama -29
Alabama vs. LSU over-under: 66.5 points
Alabama vs. LSU money line: Alabama -4500, LSU +1500

Alabama vs. LSU spread: Alabama -29

Alabama vs. LSU over-under: 66.5 points

Alabama vs. LSU money line: Alabama -4500, LSU +1500

BAMA: The Crimson Tide are 6-2 against the spread in 2020

LSU: The Tigers are 9-7 against the spread in their last 16 conference games

Latest Odds: Crimson Tide -29 Bet Now

Why Alabama can cover

Alabama has elite units on both sides of the ball, headlined by arguably the nation's best offensive attack. The Crimson Tide lead all Power 5 teams in averaging 48.5 points per game, and Alabama also ranks near the top of the country with 535.6 total yards per game. Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith lead a top-five passing offense in the country, averaging 358.1 yards per game through the air, and that includes the best marks in the SEC in both yards per attempt (11.7) and completion percentage (74.7 percent). Alabama also leads the SEC in third down efficiency, moving the chains on 58.6 percent of occasions.

Against an LSU team that is giving up more than 440 total yards per game, Alabama should be able to move the ball at will. Defensively, the Tide lead the SEC in points allowed, giving up only 18.5 per game. Alabama also ranks as a top-four defense in passing, rushing and total yards allowed, with five-star talent at every level.

Why LSU can cover

After a dream season in 2019, LSU has taken a step back, especially on the defensive side. However, the Tigers still have a high-powered offense that can keep them competitive. LSU ranks No. 4 in the SEC in total offense, averaging 425.1 yards per game, and the Tigers are averaging a stellar 30.4 points per contest. Through the air, the personnel has changed throughout the season, but LSU still boasts a top-five passing offense in the conference, averaging 313.4 yards per game.

That includes an above-average clip of 7.6 yards per pass attempt, and LSU is tied for fourth-best in the SEC with 17 passing touchdowns. The Tigers need to be aggressive to keep pace with Alabama, and their fourth-down proficiency could be helpful. LSU is one of the best teams in the country on fourth down in 2020, converting nearly 73 percent of its chances.

