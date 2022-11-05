When No. 10 LSU plays host to No. 6 Alabama on Saturday at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, it will be a showdown that will go a long way in deciding who wins the SEC West. However, the annual meeting between the Tigers and the Crimson Tide means much more than that as it's become one of the biggest games on the college football schedule annually over the years, and this year's meeting will be no different.

With a loss already on its resume thanks to Tennessee, Alabama enters the game with no margin for error. This is the first of two important contests within the division for the Crimson Tide; Alabama has a game with the West's other one-loss team, Ole Miss, looming next week. The Tide are 7-1 on the season, and still have one of the best quarterbacks in the country in Bryce Young, but have looked a little more vulnerable than usual this season, particularly on the road. Not only did they lose to Tennessee in Knoxville, but they also narrowly avoided defeat on the road against Texas.

Meanwhile, LSU is a team that has flown a bit under the radar. It opened the season with a crazy 24-23 loss to Florida State but played well over the next month until losing 40-13 at home to Tennessee. Early mistakes doomed the Tigers that day, but they have since recovered with resounding wins over Florida and Ole Miss while scoring 90 points through those two games

Alabama vs. LSU: Need to know

Tenth time both teams have been top 10 in last 15 meetings: The fact this is a matchup of top-10 teams shouldn't come as a surprise; that's usually the case when these two play. While LSU hasn't been ranked in either of the last two meetings, both teams have been ranked in the top 10 of their games far more often than not. In fact, they've been ranked in the top five of the AP Top 25 poll six times in the last 15 meetings. This is a game that not only goes a long way in deciding who wins the SEC West but often the national title.

Offenses have had similar results in 2022: This may come as a surprise to those who haven't paid close attention to these teams all season long, but it's true. Alabama ranks 12th nationally in points per drive at 3.17 while LSU is 17th at 3.01. Alabama is 13th in expected points added (EPA) per play while LSU is 16th. LSU has been better than Alabama on a down-by-down basis, ranking ninth nationally with a success rate of 49.9% while Alabama is 18th at 47.2%. The most significant difference is Alabama's been the far more explosive offense, which helps offset the success rate disadvantage. Alabama's explosive play rate of 16.9% ranks seventh nationally while LSU's rate of 12.7% is only 63rd.

Jayden Daniels is one of the most sacked QBs in the country: If LSU wants to leave with a win and sit in control of the SEC West, Daniels will have to do a better job of making quicker decisions and getting the ball out in the passing game. Entering the weekend, LSU's offense ranks 33rd nationally in pressure rate allowed on only 26.7% of its dropbacks. The 2.6 seconds allowed before pressure arrives ranks 31st. Despite this, LSU ranks 116th nationally in sacks allowed (26) and 108th in sack rate allowed (8.6%). This is because Daniels is spending too much time in the pocket waiting for the perfect moment instead of the best moment available. That's a bad path to go down against an Alabama defense that has Will Anderson.

Alabama vs. LSU prediction, picks

LSU is a top-10 team according to the College Football Playoff Rankings, but if I'm being honest, I don't think LSU is one of the 10 best teams in the country. Alabama has flaws and is not the same juggernaut dynamo we're used to seeing, but it's the better overall team in this matchup. But is it so much better than LSU to win by two touchdowns? That I'm not so sure about. The home atmosphere in Baton Rouge will be tough for Bryce Young and the Alabama offense to contend with, and I think the Tide struggle a bit and have difficulty pulling away. I'm taking the points. Prediction: LSU +13



Dennis Dodd Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Barrett Sallee Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Jerry Palm ATS LSU LSU LSU LSU LSU LSU Alabama SU LSU Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama

