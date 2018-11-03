Alabama vs. LSU score: Live game updates, football highlights, stats, full coverage

The game of the year in college football will take place Saturday night in Death Valley when No. 1 Alabama faces No. 3 LSU in a game that carries division, conference and national title ramifications. If the Crimson Tide prevail, they'll lock up the SEC West. If the Tigers roar, the division race becomes more complicated with LSU taking the lead heading into the stretch run.

Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been on fire this year. The sophomore has tossed 25 touchdown passes and zero interceptions with 13 of those TDs coming in the first quarter of games. Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow has just six touchdowns and three interceptions on the year, and he hasn't been in a situation where he has to go score for score with a high octane offense. Tigers linebacker Devin White will miss the first half after committing a targeting penalty late in their last game vs. Mississippi State. Alabama comes out hot on a consistent basis, and his absence could have a huge impact on the outcome.

