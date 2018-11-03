Alabama vs. LSU score: Live game updates, football highlights, stats, full coverage
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 LSU square off in a key SEC West battle
The game of the year in college football will take place Saturday night in Death Valley when No. 1 Alabama faces No. 3 LSU in a game that carries division, conference and national title ramifications. If the Crimson Tide prevail, they'll lock up the SEC West. If the Tigers roar, the division race becomes more complicated with LSU taking the lead heading into the stretch run.
Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been on fire this year. The sophomore has tossed 25 touchdown passes and zero interceptions with 13 of those TDs coming in the first quarter of games. Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow has just six touchdowns and three interceptions on the year, and he hasn't been in a situation where he has to go score for score with a high octane offense. Tigers linebacker Devin White will miss the first half after committing a targeting penalty late in their last game vs. Mississippi State. Alabama comes out hot on a consistent basis, and his absence could have a huge impact on the outcome.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from Alabama vs. LSU. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WVU's Grier delivers Heisman moment
Grier threw a huge 33-yard touchdown and ran in the go-ahead two-point conversion over Tex...
-
Georgia routs Kentucky to win SEC East
It was close early, but Georgia proved itself to be the dominant team in the SEC East on S...
-
Drew Lock shines as Mizzou knocks off UF
The Missouri quarterback finally beat a ranked team and got his first SEC win of the seaso...
-
No. 5 Michigan dominates Penn State
It sure looks like Michigan is a legitimate College Football Playoff contender after it routed...
-
Notre Dame-Northwestern score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 4 Notre Dame travels to face old rival Northw...
-
Stanford at Washington pick, live stream
Washington looks to get right after losing at Cal with Stanford coming to town