Alabama vs. LSU score: Live game updates, highlights, college football scores, full coverage, start time

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- No. 2 LSU is visiting No. 3 Alabama in the biggest regular season game since the two heavyweights met up in November 2011 in the last Game of the Century. That one ended 9-6 in favor of the visiting Tigers in overtime, but the Crimson Tide have ripped off eight straight wins in the series since that night, and it's unlikely that this version of the rivalry will be as low-scoring as that affair. Bama and LSU meet in Bryant-Denny Stadium both in the top four spots of the initial College Football Playoff Rankings, but it's expected that one of them will not be in the next edition this coming Tuesday.

LSU star quarterback and Heisman Trophy front-runner Joe Burrow is squaring off with 2018 Heisman Trophy finalist Tua Tagovailoa, who's playing his first game since undergoing a "tight-rope" surgery on his high-ankle sprain three weeks ago. It's a meeting between the two top offenses in the SEC and carries massive SEC West and CFP ramifications.

