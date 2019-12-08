Alabama vs. Michigan 2020 Citrus Bowl matchup features compelling Nick Saban vs. Jim Harbaugh showdown
Two heavyweight programs with polarizing coaches will face off on New Year's Day
Following the unveiling of the College Football Playoff field and New Year's Six lineup on Sunday came the unrelenting wave of all other bowl announcements. One of the most noteworthy games this postseason features two heavyweights playing for just the fifth time in their respective, storied histories. Sunday afternoon, the Citrus Bowl announced that it would pair No. 13 Alabama and No. 14 Michigan. The game will be played on New Year's Day at 1 p.m. ET in Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
Nick Saban vs. Jim Harbaugh. It may not be in the playoff or the New Year's Six, but it's hard to find a more compelling matchup of coaches than those two.
This marks the first time the Crimson Tide and Wolverines have squared off in the postseason since the 2000 Orange Bowl -- a 35-34 overtime win for the Wolverines featuring some quarterback named Tom Brady, who threw the game-winning touchdown. In all, Alabama and Michigan have met three times in the postseason. The two other previous matchups include the 1997 Outback Bowl, a 17-14 win for Alabama, and the 1988 Hall of Fame Bowl, a 28-24 Michigan victory.
The two teams last played one another to open the 2012 season, which was far less compelling: a 41-14 statement by the Crimson Tide in Arlington, Texas.
This Citrus Bowl will be fascinating. With so many draft-eligible players, how many of them opt to forgo their eligibility and skip the bowl game? Even though Saban vs. Harbaugh is must-see television, this could be more of a glimpse of what's to come for both the Crimson Tide and Wolverines in 2020.
