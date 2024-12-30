No. 11 Alabama faces off against Michigan in the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl, which serves as a rematch of the 2024 Rose Bowl Game. When these teams last played, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy diced Alabama to the tune of 221 yards and three touchdowns to win 27-20 in overtime en route to a national championship.

Both teams are quite different than a year ago, however. Alabama was the first team out of the College Football Playoff after losing three games in the regular season for the first time since 2010. Michigan's 7-5 record was the worst non-pandemic season since 2014, the year before Jim Harbaugh arrived. However, both teams hope to use this as a springboard into a promising 2025.

Despite being two of the biggest brands in college football history, the teams have only played six times in history with five matchups coming in bowl games. The programs are tied at 3-3 since they first played in the 1988 Hall of Fame Bowl. Four of the five bowl games were decided by one score.

Alabama vs. Michigan: Need to know

Rematch: The last time these two historic brands played, Michigan outdueled Alabama in overtime to reach the national championship game. Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe had the ball in his hands on the last play of the game but slipped while pressured to send Alabama home in the semifinals. While this matchup will not have national implications, Milroe has a chance to potentially finish off his career on a much brighter note against the same team.

Battle of attrition: Despite producing a number of NFL Draft picks, Alabama in recent years has lost surprisingly few players for bowl games. In fact, former top-three picks Bryce Young and Will Anderson both played in the Sugar Bowl after missing the CFP in 2022. However, multiple Michigan players have declared for the draft and their statuses are uncertain. Alabama could have a major advantage simply on the participation front.

Early auditions: With several key players out for Michigan, the rest of the roster has a chance to step up and impress. Future quarterback Bryce Underwood won't be eligible to play, but the duo of Davis Warren and Jadyn Davis will both get a chance to show out. Additionally, sophomore running back Benjamin Hall could get some of his first major appearance after spending the past two years behind Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards and Kalel Mullings. Every snap tells us more about the future of Michigan football.

Games between big-time programs are sometimes as simple as effort and participation. Expect that to take center stage. Alabama has a strong culture of showing up for bowl games, winning eight of their last nine -- all except the Rose Bowl against Michigan last season. Don't expect the Tide to waste the opportunity, especially with a chance to reach 10 wins. Pick: Alabama -10.5



