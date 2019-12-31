Alabama vs. Michigan odds, line: 2020 Citrus Bowl picks, predictions from expert who's 103-63

The SEC and the Big Ten collide on New Year's Day when the Alabama Crimson Tide and Michigan Wolverines square off in the 2020 Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. The Crimson Tide (10-2) are coming off a 48-34 loss to rival Auburn in the regular season finale that knocked them out of the running for a spot in the College Football Playoff. They are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games against the Big Ten. Like Alabama, the Wolverines (9-3) enter the game after being beaten by their biggest rival, Ohio State, which pummeled Michigan 56-27 in the regular season finale. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from a player's perspective.

Alabama vs. Michigan spread: Crimson Tide -7

Alabama vs. Michigan over-under: 58 points

Alabama vs. Michigan money line: Crimson Tide -266, Michigan +215

ALA: WR DeVonta Smith is No. 6 in the country in receiving touchdowns (six)

MICH: Ranks fifth in the country in pass defense (173.8 ypg)

Why Alabama can cover

Hunt knows Alabama has dominated the Big Ten under coach Nick Saban. Since he became coach in Tuscaloosa in 2007, the Crimson Tide are 6-1 against Big Ten teams, and the games haven't been close. The average score in Alabama's six wins is 36-9.

In addition, Hunt has factored in that quarterback Mac Jones is coming off the best game of his career. In the game at Auburn, the redshirt sophomore set a career high in passing yards (335) and touchdowns (four). He is facing a Michigan defense that allowed 313 passing yards and four touchdowns through the air against Ohio State.

Why Michigan can cover

But just because the Crimson Tide could have the edge on paper does not guarantee they will cover the Alabama vs. Michigan spread in the Citrus Bowl 2019. The Wolverines' passing game is on a roll. Michigan has passed for 1,055 yards and 10 touchdowns the past three games (Michigan State, Indiana and Ohio State). That includes a season-high 384 yards against the Spartans.

In addition, the Wolverines' defense has been difficult to score against. The unit has allowed just 150 points in the last 37 quarters, including a 10-quarter stretch with no touchdowns allowed. During an eight-game stretch from the Rutgers through Indiana games, Michigan yielded just 13 touchdowns while forcing 14 turnovers. Opponents are averaging 275.9 yards of total offense over the last eight games.

How to make Alabama vs. Michigan picks

