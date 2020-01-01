Alabama vs. Michigan odds, line: 2020 Citrus Bowl picks, predictions from top expert who's 103-63

Two of college football's most storied programs collide on New Year's Day when the Michigan Wolverines and Alabama Crimson Tide square off in the 2020 Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Michigan is the winningest program in college football history, with 962 victories. Alabama is tied with Texas for third with 915. This season, the Wolverines (9-3) finished third in the East Division of the Big Ten, while the Crimson Tide (10-2) have failed to reach the College Football Playoff for the first time in the six-year history of the postseason tournament. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.

Alabama vs. Michigan spread: Crimson Tide -7.5

Alabama vs. Michigan over-under: 58.5 points

Alabama vs. Michigan money line: Crimson Tide -303, Michigan +242

ALA: WR DeVonta Smith is No. 6 in the country in receiving touchdowns (six)

MICH: Ranks fifth in the country in pass defense (173.8 ypg)

Why Alabama can cover

Hunt knows Alabama has a trio of receivers who are all capable of doing damage against the Wolverines. DeVonta Smith, Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III combined for 174 catches, 2,878 yards and 29 touchdowns this season. Though Smith led the Tide in receiving yards (1,200) and touchdowns (13) this season, Jeudy was named to the All-SEC First Team. They pose a stiff challenge for a Michigan defense that coughed up 313 passing yards and four touchdowns in its last game against Ohio State.

In addition, Hunt has taken into account that Alabama has been winning the turnover battle all season. The Crimson Tide have forced 26 turnovers this year, tied for the sixth-most in the country. They've also turned the ball over just 10 times. Their plus-16 turnover margin ranks No. 3 in the nation.

Why Michigan can cover

But just because the Crimson Tide could have the edge on paper does not guarantee they will cover the Alabama vs. Michigan spread in the Citrus Bowl 2019. The Wolverines' passing game is on a roll. Michigan has passed for 1,055 yards and 10 touchdowns the past three games (Michigan State, Indiana and Ohio State). That includes a season-high 384 yards against the Spartans.

In addition, the Wolverines' defense has been difficult to score against. The unit has allowed just 150 points in the last 37 quarters, including a 10-quarter stretch with no touchdowns allowed. During an eight-game stretch from the Rutgers through Indiana games, Michigan yielded just 13 touchdowns while forcing 14 turnovers. Opponents are averaging 275.9 yards of total offense over the last eight games.

