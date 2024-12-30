The No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (9-3) will wrap up their first season under head coach Kalen DeBoer when they face the Michigan Wolverines (7-5) on Tuesday afternoon in the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl. Alabama suffered three losses during the regular season and was ultimately the first team left out of the 12-team College Football Playoff. Michigan was not in contention for a playoff spot in its first season under head coach Sherrone Moore, but it upset then-No. 2 Ohio State in its rivalry tilt to close the regular season. The Wolverines beat the Crimson Tide in last season's College Football Playoff semifinal at the Rose Bowl.

Kickoff is set for noon ET on Tuesday at Raymond James Stadium. The Crimson Tide are favored by 13.5 points in the latest Alabama vs. Michigan odds, while the over/under is 43.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Alabama vs. Michigan spread: Alabama -13.5

Alabama vs. Michigan over/under: 43.5 points

Alabama vs. Michigan money line: Alabama -562, Michigan +410

What you need to know about Alabama

Alabama was the final team omitted from the College Football Playoff, but it flashed its ceiling with wins over Georgia, South Carolina, Missouri and LSU this season. The Crimson Tide closed the campaign with a 28-14 win over Auburn in the Iron Bowl, as quarterback Jalen Milroe had 256 passing yards, 104 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. Milroe is now trying to extend Alabama's streak of 10-win seasons to 17 years.

He leads the team with 719 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns while also passing for 2,652 yards and 15 touchdowns. The Crimson Tide lost running back Justice Haynes to the transfer portal (Michigan), but running back Jam Miller was the team's top back with 641 yards. Richard Young had 140 rushing yards on 25 carries and will receive an increase in playing time. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about Michigan

Michigan quarterback Davis Warren has not decided if he will enter the transfer portal, and he is going to play in this game. Warren could lose his starting gig to freshman Bryce Underwood next year, as Underwood is the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2025 class. The Wolverines will be without running back Kalel Mullings, who declared for the NFL draft on Friday.

Second-string running back Donovan Edwards also opted out of the bowl game, while tight end Colston Loveland is headed to the NFL draft as well, along with defensive stars such as cornerback Will Johnson and defensive linemen Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant. Defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny broke his leg in the first quarter of last year's game against Alabama, so he is excited for this opportunity. The Wolverines have covered the spread in four of their last five games. See which team to pick here.

