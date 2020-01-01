Alabama vs. Michigan: Prediction, pick, Citrus Bowl odds, line, spread, kickoff time, game preview
A playoff-caliber matchup in a non-playoff game is still a must-watch bowl
It's the coaching battle we've been anticipating for quite a while now: Nick Saban vs. Jim Harbaugh. No. 13 Alabama vs. No. 14 Michigan in the Citrus Bowl isn't game many were expecting to see with these two coaches patrolling the sidelines in the College Football Playoff, but it is taking place on New Year's Day. So, that does speak to some importance.
However, with the season-ending injury to Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, along with a couple of key players skipping the game, what kind of result are we in for? Motivation, justified or not, is a factor for both teams this time of year. Some players are looking ahead to the NFL Draft while some assistant coaches may be eyeing other jobs. That can make results unpredictable, so let's dive into what watch for when the Tide and Wolverines face off in Orlando.
What will go down in the 2020 Citrus Bowl? Keep on reading for a full breakdown of the game along with our experts' picks and some analysis on the spread.
Storylines
Alabama: It's probably not fair to call Alabama's 2019 season a lost one. The floor under Saban is 10 wins, and that's guaranteed no matter what happens in this game. Yes, the injuries dating all the way back to linebacker Dylan Moses before the season began put Bama behind a bit. Yes, the Tide are more accustomed to playing for national titles than Citrus Bowl trophies. But it seems as though most of the starters are committed to playing in this game outside of linebacker Terrell Lewis and safety Trevon Diggs. That, on the surface, seems like good news for the whole "motivation" storyline. Saban is also 2-0 in non-major bowl games with Alabama (2007 Independence Bowl, 2010 Capital One Bowl).
Michigan: The Citrus Bowl ends another overall successful but somewhat unfulfilling season for Harbaugh's Wolverines. A lot of that stems from his inability to beat Ohio State, but a win against Alabama would notch his fourth 10-win season in his five years in Ann Arbor. That's no easy accomplishment, even at a place like Michigan. It would also give Harbaugh a marquee win to head into the offseason. Michigan went 1-3 against Iowa, Wisconsin, Penn State and Ohio State, and its best win of the season was against Notre Dame. It could also be a big moment for quarterback Shea Patterson, who's had his ups and downs but has been entertaining to watch when he's on a run.
Viewing information
Event: Citrus Bowl
Date: Wednesday, Jan. 1 | Time: Noon ET
Location: Camping World Stadium -- Orlando, Florida
TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN.com
Citrus Bowl prediction, picks
Bowl games can be hard to predict, but this is especially true for the Citrus Bowl. It's an intriguing match, to be sure, and it could be exciting if both teams show up ready to prove a point. While Mac Jones is no Tua, he was certainly capable in the Iron Bowl loss against Auburn and has now had extra time to develop chemistry with the Tide's great wide receivers. That ends up being the difference. Pick: Alabama -7
So who will win Michigan vs. Alabama, and which side of the spread can you bank on in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up nearly $4,000 on its top-rated picks.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
New Year's Day bowl games, predictions
Against-the-spread picks and breakdowns for the Citrus Bowl, Outback Bowl, Rose Bowl and Sugar...
-
2019-20 College football bowl schedule
A detailed look at every college football bowl game set to be played following the 2019 season
-
Texas tops Utah in Alamo Bowl
The Longhorns earned a big win to close out what was a somewhat disappointing 2019 season
-
Wyoming finds new offense with frosh QB
The freshman made his first start of the season against Georgia State
-
Auburn to honor Pat Sullivan on helmet
Sullivan passed away earlier this month
-
Texas vs. Utah, Alamo Bowl pick
The Longhorns and Utes will finish off 2019 on New Year's Eve deep in the heart of Texas
-
Florida takes down UVa in Orange Bowl
The Gators were in control most of the way as they earned a second straight New Year's Six...
-
Fiesta Bowl: Clemson edges Ohio State
No. 3 Clemson trailed at halftime for the first time in 15 but edged No. 2 Ohio State on a...
-
Texas vs. Utah live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Texas vs. Utah football game