Who's Playing

Mississippi State @ No. 2 Alabama

Current Records: Mississippi State 1-2; Alabama 5-0

What to Know

The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Mississippi State Bulldogs will face off in an SEC clash at 7 p.m. ET Oct. 31 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 48.4 points per game.

You can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Bama's strategy against the Tennessee Volunteers last week. Bama was the clear victor by a 48-17 margin over Tennessee. That 31-point margin sets a new team best for Bama on the season. Their RB Najee Harris was on fire, punching in three rushing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, MSU came up short against the Texas A&M Aggies two weeks ago, falling 28-14. The Bulldogs were down 28-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. No one had a standout game offensively for MSU, but they got scores from WR Malik Heath and QB Will Rogers. Rogers ended the game strong with a streak of ten complete passes.

The Crimson Tide are the favorite in this one, with an expected 31-point (!) margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Bama took their contest against the Bulldogs when the two teams previously met in November of last year by a conclusive 38-7 score. Will Bama repeat their success, or does MSU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Bryant-Denny Stadium -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Crimson Tide are a big 31-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Alabama have won all of the games they've played against Mississippi State in the last six years.