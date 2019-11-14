Alabama vs. Mississippi State odds: 2019 college football picks, predictions from simulation on 109-75 run

The Alabama Crimson Tide will try to bounce back from their first loss of the season and keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive when they take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium. Alabama (8-1, 5-1 SEC) is coming off a 46-41 loss to undefeated LSU that dropped the Crimson Tide to No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings, one spot outside of a playoff berth but still within reach of the final four. Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a game-time decision with an ankle injury. Meanwhile, Mississippi State (4-5, 2-4) has lost four of its last five games but beat Arkansas, 54-24, in the its last outing on Nov. 2. Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Crimson Tide are 17.5-point favorites in the latest Alabama vs. Mississippi State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 61. Before making any Alabama vs. Mississippi State picks of your own, you need to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 12 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 109-75 on all its top-rated college football picks this season. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, the model has dialed in on Alabama vs. Mississippi State. We can tell you it's leaning over, and it also has a strong against the spread pick that cashes in almost 60 percent of simulations. Visit SportsLine now to see the pick.

The model knows the Crimson Tide have dominated the series against Mississippi State recently. In fact, they have won the last 11 meetings against the Bulldogs, and the average margin of victory during the streak has been 22.1 points. The last time Alabama lost to Mississippi State, in 2007, Nick Saban was in his first season as coach in Tuscaloosa.

The model also has factored in that the Crimson Tide cannot afford a poor performance if they want to earn a berth in the College Football Playoff. Alabama currently sits ahead of Oregon and Utah, one of which could leap the Crimson Tide by winning the Pac-12 title. Given that Alabama needs to finish the season with impressive wins in its last three games, the model is expecting a motivated Crimson Tide team on Saturday.

But just because the Crimson Tide have the edge on paper does not guarantee they will cover the Alabama vs. Mississippi State spread on Saturday.

Prior to Mississippi State's bye week, the Bulldogs had a record-setting performance in their win over Arkansas. They set school records for total yards (640) and rushing yards (460) in an SEC game. In addition, quarterback Tommy Stevens passed for 172 yards and two touchdowns and had chunk plays of 27, 33 and 42 yards.

Mississippi State also has one of the most productive running backs in the country, Kylin Hill. The 5-foot-11, 215-pound junior leads the SEC and ranks 11th in the country in rushing yards per game at 114.1. He is coming off a career-high 234 rushing yards and three touchdowns against the Razorbacks and was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week.

So who wins Mississippi State vs. Alabama?