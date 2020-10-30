An SEC West battle is on tap Saturday between the second-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 7 p.m. ET at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama is 5-0 overall and 2-0 at home, while MSU is 1-3 overall and 1-1 on the road. Alabama is 4-0 against the spread in its last four home games, and 4-0 in its last four games as a home favorite. The Bulldogs are 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games following an against-the-spread loss.

Alabama vs. Mississippi State spread: Alabama -31

Alabama vs. Mississippi State over-under: 63.5 points

Alabama vs. Mississippi State money line: Alabama -10000, MSU +2200

MSU: The last Bulldogs win against Alabama was at home, 17-12, in November 2007.

BAMA: The Crimson Tide have defeated 94 consecutive unranked teams under head coach Nick Saban, the longest streak in FBS history.

Why Mississippi State can cover

The Bulldogs have lost three straight, but earned their lone win of 2020 on the road by upsetting then-No. 6 LSU 44-34 to start the season. Quarterback K.J. Costello has thrown for 1,267 yards and six touchdowns, but has also been intercepted 10 times. Backup quarterback Will Rogers could earn his first start of the season this week.

The Bulldogs are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games following a double-digit loss at home. Mississippi State leads the SEC in total defense, allowing 295.5 yards per game. The Bulldogs are outstanding in defending the run, giving up just 103.3 yards on the ground per outing.

Why Alabama can cover

Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris rushed for more yards last week against Tennessee (96) than Mississippi State's leading rusher, Jo'quavious Marks, has gained all season (89 yards). Harris has galloped for 595 yards and 14 touchdowns in five games, while fellow Heisman Trophy candidate Mac Jones has passed for 1,905 yards and 12 touchdowns against two interceptions.

Alabama has scored 35 or more points in 18 straight games, and is the SEC's top offense at 566.4 yards per game. Alabama is also 48-2 in October games with Saban at the helm.

