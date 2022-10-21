The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide will try to bounce back from their first loss of the season when they face the No. 24 Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday night. Alabama had its six-game winning streak snapped in a 52-49 thriller against Tennessee last week, as the Vols kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired. Mississippi State is coming off a disappointing contest of its own, losing to Kentucky in a 27-17 final.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Crimson Tide are favored by 21 points in the latest Alabama vs. Mississippi State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 61.

Alabama vs. Mississippi State spread: Alabama -21

Alabama vs. Mississippi State over/under: 61 points

Why Alabama can cover

Alabama struggled to slow down Tennessee's offense last week, but it was not the first team to have that problem this season. The Crimson Tide should fare better this week, as Mississippi State's offense did not crack the 20-point mark in road losses to LSU and Kentucky. Alabama's offense has scored at least 49 points in five of its seven games, with three of those coming against conference opponents.

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young threw for 455 yards and two touchdowns in the loss to Tennessee last week. He has completed 67.2% of his passes for 1,657 yards, 16 touchdowns and just three interceptions so far this season. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs is one of the most explosive players in college football, going over 100 rushing yards in three straight games.

Why Mississippi State can cover

Mississippi State was unable to capitalize on its offensive possessions last week, but it had scored at least 40 points in its previous three games. The Bulldogs put up 42 points against a talented Texas A&M defense before pouring in 40 points against Arkansas, so they are capable to scoring at a high rate again on Saturday. Junior quarterback Will Rogers is among the nation's leaders with 2,324 passing yards and 23 touchdowns.

Rogers has also taken care of the ball, throwing just four interceptions this season. Junior running back Dillon Johnson has rushed for 407 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 6.0 yards per carry.

