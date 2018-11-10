Alabama vs. Mississippi State score: Live game updates, football highlights, stats, full coverage
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 1 Alabama and No. 16 Mississippi State square off in a key game
No. 1 Alabama returns home after total domination in its biggest game of the year, a 29-0 shutout of LSU. No one has looked more title-worthy in 2018 than Nick Saban's squad, which came out of the off week in "Death Star is fully operational" mode and looks primed for the College Football Playoff. It speaks to the current state of Alabama that No. 16 Mississippi State is showing up as a 24-point underdog in a top-20 matchup. After failing to find the end zone against LSU and Florida earlier in the year, Nick Fitzgerald and the Bulldogs offense has gotten into a good rhythm in the last two weeks in home wins against Texas A&M and Louisiana Tech.
The fact that LSU's defense was unable to stop Tua Tagovailoa -- though he was slowed, and even intercepted -- is not particularly encouraging for anyone else in college football. One advantage that Mississippi State has hear is the best defensive line that Tua has faced all year. Montez Sweat and Jeffery Simmons are two of the best in the country at getting into the backfield, and they carry much of the Bulldogs' hopes in keeping this game from getting out of hand.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from Alabama vs. Mississippi State. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
