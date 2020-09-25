The Missouri Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide are set to square off in a SEC showdown on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium. Alabama enters Saturday's matchup having won 18 of its last 20 road games. Missouri, meanwhile, is just 2-15 in its last 17 games as an underdog.

The Crimson Tide are favored by 28 points in the latest Alabama vs. Missouri odds from William Hill. The over-under for total points expected is set at 56.

Missouri vs. Alabama spread: Alabama -28

Missouri vs. Alabama over-under: 56 points

Missouri vs. Alabama money line: Missouri +1400, Alabama -3500

What you need to know about Alabama

The Crimson Tide have one of the SEC's best running backs in Najee Harris. The senior has ran for over 2,300 yards in three seasons at Alabama. The 2019 campaign was his best overall as he recorded 209 carries for 1,224 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns. He also proved to be a lethal pass catching back last season, recording 27 receptions for 304 yards and seven scores.

Quarterback Mac Jones enters the 2020 season as the Crimson Tide's starting quarterback. After taking over for the injured Tua Tagovailoa last season, Jones completed over 66 percent of his passes for 1,626 yards, 15 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

What you need to know about Missouri

Missouri struggled down the stretch last season, winning just one of its final six games. That led to a head coaching change and the Tigers brought in Eli Drinkwitz, who led Appalachian State to a 13-win season a year ago. Drinkwitz is expected to start TCU transfer Shawn Robinson at quarterback on Saturday against the Crimson Tide.

Robinson completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 1,518 yards, 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions with the Horned Frogs in 2018. He also ran the ball 49 times for 230 yards and three scores, and his dual-threat ability will be tested early and often against a stingy Alabama defense that gave up just 18.6 points per game last season.

