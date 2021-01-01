There's no direct comparison for posterizing an opponent in college football, but Alabama running back Najee Harris came about as close as it comes. During the first quarter of the Rose Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal, Harris hurdled Notre Dame cornerback Nick McCloud on what would be a 53-yard run by the Heisman Trophy finalist. Though it happened early, it made a case as the moment/visual of the game.

Keep in mind that Harris, who is also a Doak Walker finalist for top running back, is 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds, and McCloud wasn't exactly slumping to the ground when Harris cleared him. Here's the video below. Be sure to pick your jaw up off the ground after you're done watching this incredible feat.

Here's another look. Harris' hurdle looks like a magazine cover -- it probably will be -- and is absolutely breathtaking.

Harris' run was part of a five-play, 97-yard touchdown drive by the Crimson Tide to go up 14-0, capped off by a 12-yard touchdown pass from Mac Jones to Jahleel Billingsley. Though Harris was not a Heisman finalist along with Jones and receiver Devonta Smith, the play was a reminder that he could be in a more perfect world. Smith could very well be the first true wideout to win the award in nearly 30 years. If he does, maybe Harris can get a piece of it?