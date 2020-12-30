A rematch of the 2013 BCS National Championship Game is on tap for New Year's Day when the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide takes on the fourth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first College Football Playoff semifinal game. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, after being moved from the Rose Bowl in California due to COVID-19 restrictions. Alabama coach Nick Saban has won six national championships as a coach -- five with Alabama, which included beating the Fighting Irish 42-14 in 2013. Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly has directed the Irish to their second CFP berth in three seasons, having made it to the semifinals in 2018.

The Crimson Tide are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games. The Fighting Irish are 4-0 against the spread in their last four non-conference games. The Crimson Tide are favored by 19.5-points in the latest Alabama vs. Notre Dame odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 65.5. Before entering any Notre Dame vs. Alabama picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Alabama vs. Notre Dame spread: Alabama -19.5

Alabama vs. Notre Dame over-under: 65.5 points

Alabama vs. Notre Dame money line: Alabama -1400, Notre Dame +800

ALA: The Crimson Tide are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games

ND: The Fighting Irish average 217.6 rushing yards per game

Why Alabama can cover



The top-ranked Crimson Tide are searching for their 18th national championship, and their sixth in 12 years. Alabama possesses the most-potent offense in football, scoring an FBS-best 68 touchdowns this season behind the electrifying trio of Mac Jones, DeVonta Smith and Najee Harris. Jones and Smith are Heisman Trophy finalists, and Harris finished fifth in the voting.

As quarterback of the Tide, Jones passed for 3,739 yards and 32 touchdowns against just four interceptions. Smith became the first player in school history to win the AP Player of the Year award after catching 98 passes for 1,511 yards and 17 touchdowns. And Harris broke the school's career rushing yards and rushing touchdown records with his 1,262-yard, 24-touchdown season.

Why Notre Dame can cover

The Fighting Irish went undefeated in the ACC, their first season as a member of a conference in school history, but couldn't overcome Trevor Lawrence and Clemson in the ACC title game in a rematch of their 47-40 double-overtime classic on Nov. 7. Quarterback Ian Book leads a balanced Notre Dame offense, having thrown for 2,601 yards and 15 touchdowns and rushed for 430 yards and eight more TDs on the ground.

Sophomore running back Kyren Williams has gained 1,061 yards on the ground and scored 12 touchdowns. The Irish are dominant defending the passing game, allowing just 224.5 yards through the air per game. Notre Dame has displayed some offensive firepower of its own, ranking as the seventh-best team in rushing TDs in FBS with 31 touchdowns.

